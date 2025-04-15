CBP releases March 2025 monthly update

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released operational statistics today for March 2025. CBP monthly reporting can be viewed on CBP’s Stats and Summaries webpage.



“U.S. Border Patrol’s apprehensions along the southwest border for the entire month of March 2025 were lower than the first two days of March 2024,” said Pete Flores, Acting Commissioner of CBP. “This is a testament to the tireless dedication and vigilant service of the men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, who work every day to keep our country safe. Their commitment on the front lines plays a vital role in securing our borders and protecting American communities.”

Below are key operational statistics for CBP’s primary mission areas in March 2025.

Halting the flow of illegal aliens into the country

As recently announced, CBP recorded its lowest southwest border crossings in history in March, demonstrating that operational control of the border is becoming a reality and enforcement measures are yielding significant results. Aliens are receiving the administration’s message: if you cross the border illegally, you will be deported.

March is the second consecutive month in which U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) averaged the lowest daily nationwide apprehensions in history at approximately 264 per day in March. This is 20% lower than the 330 daily nationwide average apprehensions in February and 94% lower than 4,488 per day average from March 2024.



In March 2025, USBP apprehended 7,181 illegal aliens crossing the southwest border between ports of entry. This constitutes a 14% decrease from February 2025 when USBP apprehended 8,346 aliens, and a 95% decrease from March 2024 when USBP apprehended 137,473 aliens.

CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) nationwide encounters averaged approximately 673 per day in March. This is 3% lower than OFO’s 693 daily average encounters nationwide in February and 81% lower than 3,464 per day average from March 2024.

CBP, with support from the Department of Defense, has dramatically increased active patrols of our international borders.

CBP Home Mobile Application

CBP launched the CBP Home mobile app March 10, allowing unlawfully present aliens or those with revoked parole to voluntarily notify the U.S. government of their intent to depart the country. The app was further improved with an added functionality to allow aliens to report that they have departed the U.S. These features are vital to comply with Executive Order 14159, “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” ensuring an orderly process for aliens to communicate their departure plans.

President Trump and Secretary Noem have made it clear: leave voluntarily now for a chance to return and live the American dream. If not, individuals will be found and deported.

Safeguarding travel at ports of entry

Approximately one million individuals enter the U.S. daily. Nearly all of them are processed by CBP without complications. However, all persons, baggage, and goods entering the U.S. are subject to inspection by CBP officers for compliance with immigration, customs and agriculture regulations. CBP has legal authority to question travelers, examine belongings, and inspect electronic devices at the border to determine admissibility and enforce U.S. laws. CBP does not discriminate based on race, ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation, nor do we retaliate against individuals for expressing their views.

Claims that CBP is searching more electronic media due to the administration change are false. CBP’s search numbers are consistent with increases since 2021, and less than 0.01% of travelers have their devices searched. These searches are conducted to detect digital contraband, terrorism-related content, and information relevant to visitor admissibility, all of which play a critical role in national security.

Facilitating Lawful Trade and Travel

CBP’s enhanced enforcement posture not only makes every American safer, but it also saves you time and money. CBP is the front line for facilitating lawful international travel and trade which is a critical element of our nation’s economic prosperity.

CBP works diligently with the trade community and port operators to ensure that merchandise is cleared efficiently while interdicting illicit cargo that is hidden in some shipments. In March 2025, CBP processed more than 3 million entry summaries valued at more than $352 billion, identifying estimated duties of nearly $15 billion to be collected by the U.S. government. In March, trade via the ocean environment accounted for 37% of the total import value, followed by air, truck, and rail.

Protecting Communities by Interdicting Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs

As the largest law enforcement agency in the United States, CBP is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs like fentanyl before they enter our communities.

In March, CBP seized 760 pounds of fentanyl, an increase of 24% from February. Nationwide in March, seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana (combined, by weight) increased 47% from February. In March, cocaine seizures increased 32% and methamphetamine seizures increased 72% from February.

Protecting Consumers and Eradicating Forced Labor from Supply Chains

CBP continues to lead U.S. government efforts to eliminate goods from the supply chain made with forced labor, including from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China. In March, CBP stopped 434 shipments valued at more than $2.3 million for prohibited importation into the United States under 19 U.S.C. § 1307.

CBP also seizes millions of counterfeit products every year worth billions of dollars had they been genuine. In March, CBP seized 1,827 shipments that contained counterfeit goods valued at more than $913 million.

Implementing the President’s Tariffs

CBP is uniquely positioned to implement and enforce the President’s tariffs using all our enforcement and revenue collection authorities. CBP has successfully implemented 13 tariff-related presidential actions during this Administration and each day collects over $200 million in additional associated revenue.

CBP is working closely with other government agencies to implement “Liberation Day” announcements and will continue to provide detailed guidance to promote compliance and uniform enforcement across the nation. Serving on America’s frontline, CBP strictly enforces all laws and Presidential directives to secure our economic sovereignty and is fully equipped and ready to collect duties owed for goods subject to tariff and small packages.

External Revenue

CBP completed 71 audits in March that identified $310 million in duties and fees owed to the U.S. government, stemming from imported goods that had been improperly declared in accordance with U.S. trade laws and customs regulations. CBP collected over $49 million of this identified revenue and from previous fiscal years’ assignments.

Agriculture Stats/Seizures – Securing American Agriculture

In March, CBP agriculture specialists helped protect America's agriculture, natural resources, and economic prosperity.