Global Victoria Australia to Host a First-of-Its-Kind Beauty & Wellness Press Event in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melbourne, Australia’s top beauty and wellness brands will take center stage at an exclusive press event in New York City, bringing together leading editorial voices, influencers, and beauty buyers. This groundbreaking event will showcase seven innovative brands from Melbourne, spanning self-care, skincare, wellness, and sun protection.Global Victoria, Australia—the State Government of Victoria’s trade facilitation agency—is committed to supporting Australian businesses from the State of Victoria expand their global presence. This event, developed by Mildred Ruiz Leal, Trade Manager for Beauty, Wellness and Personal Care in Global Victoria’s New York office, is a testament to their mission, offering a premier platform for Melbourne’s beauty, wellness and personal care industry to shine on the international stage."We are thrilled to bring this first-of-its-kind event to NYC and highlight the incredible innovation coming from Melbourne’s beauty and wellness industry," said Nigel Warren, Commissioner for the Americas for Global Victoria. "This event offers a unique opportunity for media, influencers, and buyers to discover these standout brands while experiencing the best of Melbourne-Australia beauty and lifestyle."Featured Brands• Australian Glow – Australian Glow was born on the beaches of Australia and made to fake it better. Their vegan self-tanners are packed with Kakadu Plum, Aloe Vera, and a Quad Collagen Complex for juicy, long-lasting glow. Always cruelty-free (even koalas), always planet-loving.• frank body – High-performance, clean, cruelty-free body care featuring active ingredients for real results. Born in Melbourne, Australia in 2012 with a mission to make every babe feel great.• WelleCo – Founded by supermodel Elle Macpherson, WelleCo offers plant-based wellness ingestible solutions designed to support individuals' unique beauty through wellness journey, empowering you in every stage of life.• epzen- Say goodbye troubles, hello bubbles with epzen, the Australian-made bodycare brand that is bringing wellness back down to earth. Formulated with naturally derived ingredients and no nasties or harmful additives.• Cancer Council Sunscreen- Australia's #1 sunscreen brand, a leader in skin health and sun protection offering innovative suncare solutions. Every purchase contributes back towards cancer research & services.• Tan Fan – A female-led brand that developed the Self Tan Sleep Sac—a practical, innovative solution inspired by a personal cancer journey, designed to prevent self-tanner stains.• Lash Therapy Australia – A premium beauty brand dedicated to delivering effective, non-toxic, and irritation-free beauty solutions. Formulated for all skin types including sensitive skin, to enhance the appearance of long, luscious lashes and brows that you will love endlessly.A Multi-Layered ExperienceComplementing the beauty and wellness showcase, attendees will enjoy fine Australian wine provided by Rathbone Wine Group, one of Australia’s premier family-owned wine companies.The event itself will be held at the Australian American Association’s stunning event space, The Murdoch Center, with panoramic views of the Empire State Building located in Midtown East in NYC."We’re extremely grateful to the Australian American Association for graciously allowing us to use their beautiful event space, the Murdoch Center, and also grateful to be able to serve premium Australian wine from the Rathbone Wine Group at this prestigious event” said Warren, “This event in NYC is sure to be an incredible celebration of all brands from Melbourne, Australia.”About Global Victoria Australia: Global Victoria, Australia empowers Victorian businesses to transform global aspirations into reality. As the State Government of Victoria's trade facilitation agency, Global Victoria serves as the gateway to international markets and communities. Their expert teams across 23 offices globally provide the skills and knowledge needed for Australian businesses to thrive on the global stage. global.vic.gov.auAbout Rathbone Wine Group: Headquartered in Melbourne, the group is comprised of world-class acclaimed cool climate winery Yering Station, Mount Langi Ghiran, Xanadu and Chateau Yering. Operations include viticulture, winemaking, tourism and hospitality. Each winery owns hectares of vines, state-of-the-art winemaking facilities and beautiful estates that are open to visitors. Chateau Yering, a multi-regional wine label, is also included in the Rathbone Wine Group portfolio.About the Australian American Association: The American Australian Association was founded in 1948 and is the leading privately funded nonprofit organization dedicated to deepening and strengthening ties between the institutions and people of the United Stated and Australia.###

