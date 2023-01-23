Engineered Protective Coatings Launches EZ No Slip™ Consumer Brand at National Hardware Show in January
After 10-years of R&D, breakthrough non-toxic eco-friendly non-slip and grip coatings are made available in affordable easy-to-use DIY kits for home and office.SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engineered Protective Coatings LLC (“EPC”) announced today that it has completed consumer testing of its new brand of consumer retail Do-It-Yourself products for anti-slip coatings of bathtub, shower, floor, carpet, mat, throw rugs and anything that requires a good non-slip grip.
Under the brand name EZ No Slip™, three new product DIY kits are now available for distribution. Each kit contains an applicator, tray, coating and instructions that are easy-to-use, affordable and safe.
Paul Andrus, EPC Managing Director said, “Most products in the coatings industry are made from highly toxic and hazardous materials. After ten years of R&D, a team of formulation chemists and scientists have produced the most eco-friendly non-toxic coatings available with unprecedented quality and durability. Reduced VOC emission levels in these types of products assists in reducing global warming.”
Originally developed to solve the problem of highly toxic coating formulations in industrial and commercial applications across numerous industry segments, these consumer versions likewise have unprecedented non-toxicity – an industry first. Andrus continued, “These low cost DIY kits give the average consumer the same non-toxic long lasting durability that is now being used on trillions of dollars of infrastructure and equipment in industrial and commercial applications. Slip and fall accidents are the #2 cause of accidental deaths and injuries. And we’re providing these solutions while making our planet a cleaner and safer place for us all. Protection without pollution.”
The products will be featured in the Inventor section of the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas, January 31 thru February 2nd 2023 where you can meet the genius lead chemical formulator behind this breakthrough in safe, non-toxic, eco and bio-friendly solutions to reduce slip and fall accidents in the home and business.
EPC is selling the kits through its direct response website from social media and other marketing campaigns as well as accepting pre-orders for retail distribution. All EPC products are made in the USA.
About Engineered Protective Coatings LLC – A Wyoming based company with offices in New Mexico and Florida focused on coatings solving toxicity issues across numerous industries including bathtub manufacturers, rug, mat and carpet manufacturers, building contractors, heavy equipment manufacturers, large hotel chains, restaurants, remodeling companies, marine vessel refinishers, care facilities and hospitals, swimming pool installer and maintenance companies, gyms, health spas and large industrial and commercial uses.
For more info on EZ No Slip™ consumer brand of DIY kits: www.EZNoSlip.com
CORP CONTACT:
Paul Andrus, Managing Director
(505) 788-7988, info@EZNoSlip.com
SALES INQUIRIES:
Kim Banchs, VP Sales & Bus Dev
(954) 663-6073, info@EZNoSlip.com
