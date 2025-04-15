Dacxi Chain Successfully Pilots First Cross-Border Equity Crowdfunding Deal Sharing

Dacxi Chain connects licensed crowdfunding platforms across borders, enabling the secure flow of investment opportunities between international markets.

Dacxi Chain Technology Creates New Pathway for Global Investment

This pilot represents the first step toward a new standard for crowdfunding. Our goal is to create an interconnected global ecosystem that unlocks the full potential of equity crowdfunding” — Craig Smith-Gander, CEO of Dacxi Chain

LONDON, NZ, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dacxi Chain has successfully completed the first cross-border equity crowdfunding pilot deal sharing, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the crowdfunding industry. This achievement demonstrates how technology can overcome geographical limitations, creating a more connected global investment ecosystem The pioneering pilot connected UK-based Angels Den with Latvia's Crowded Hero, proving the viability of international collaboration between licensed crowdfunding platforms. This breakthrough allows entrepreneurs to access broader funding sources while giving investors exposure to opportunities beyond their local markets.Transforming Crowdfunding Through Global ConnectivityThe crowdfunding sector has historically been constrained by geographical and regulatory boundaries. Dacxi Chain's technology creates a pathway for platforms to operate beyond these limitations while maintaining regulatory compliance.This pilot demonstrates several key advantages:> Global Reach for Growth Companies – Entrepreneurs can now attract capital from international investors> Diversified Investment Opportunities – Investors gain access to promising ventures across multiple regions> Collaborative Ecosystem – Platforms maintain independence while leveraging shared deal flowAbhilasha Dafria, CEO of Angels Den, highlights the significance of the pilot:"This milestone represents an exciting new chapter for Angels Den and points toward the future of crowdfunding. Dacxi Chain's technology allows us to extend opportunities beyond the UK, giving our entrepreneurs international exposure while maintaining all necessary regulatory controls. This is precisely the kind of innovation our industry needs."Janis Blazevics, CEO of Crowded Hero, shares his perspective on the long-term implications:"By enabling platforms to collaborate across borders, Dacxi Chain addresses one of crowdfunding's fundamental challenges. This pilot demonstrates that international investment flow is not just possible but practical. We're seeing firsthand how this can expand opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors alike.The potential for industry transformation is significant."Building the Infrastructure for Global InvestmentRather than competing with other platforms, Dacxi Chain provides the underlying technology that enables global collaboration:> Platform-agnostic infrastructure connects licensed crowdfunding services> Secure cross-border referral system maintains transparency and compliance> Technology bridges different regulatory environments without compromising legal requirementsCraig Smith-Gander, CEO of Dacxi Chain, explains the vision behind this milestone:"This successful pilot represents the first step in what we believe will become the new standard for crowdfunding. Following this proof of concept, we're already establishing additional pilots across Europe, with early discussions underway in the United States. Our goal is to create an interconnected global ecosystem that unlocks the full potential of equity crowdfunding."Expanding the VisionBuilding on this initial success, Dacxi Chain is actively expanding its network:> Additional European platforms are being onboarded for upcoming pilots> Early discussions have begun with US-based crowdfunding services> The technology framework is being refined based on insights gained from the first ‘live’ deal sharingThe cross-border pilot between Angels Den and Crowded Hero demonstrates that global crowdfunding is evolving from concept to reality, with Dacxi Chain providing the technological foundation to make it possible.About Dacxi ChainDacxi Chain develops innovative technology infrastructure that enables seamless cross-border collaboration between licensed crowdfunding platforms. By building a global investment network, Dacxi Chain is helping reshape how entrepreneurs and investors connect, creating a more efficient, accessible, and collaborative funding ecosystem.Media Contact:PR Team, Dacxi ChainEmail: PR@dacxichain.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.