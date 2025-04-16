TruCentive Introduces 'MultiSelect' Feature to Enhance Recipient Choice and Maximize Value

With MultiSelect, recipients can now mix and match

MultiSelect empowers recipients to fully utilize the value of their reward, gift, incentive, or payment by mixing and matching their selections.

MultiSelect reflects TruCentive’s commitment to giving recipients meaningful choice and flexibility while helping organizations maximize engagement and satisfaction” — Lori Laub

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruCentive, the leader in incentive delivery and engagement, today announced the launch of MultiSelect, a groundbreaking new feature that gives incentive recipients the ability to select multiple items from a single gift delivery — dramatically increasing flexibility, satisfaction, and value.

MultiSelect empowers recipients to fully utilize the value of their reward, gift, incentive, or payment by mixing and matching their selections. Recipients can now choose multiple eGiftCards, merchandise, branded SWAG items, and payments, ensuring they maximize the full value of every delivery without leaving an unredeemed balance. If a selected item has a fixed value that leaves a balance, recipients can easily allocate the remainder to variable-value options such as a Visa card, a digital gift card, or a direct payment.

"MultiSelect reflects TruCentive’s commitment to giving recipients meaningful choice and flexibility while helping organizations maximize engagement and satisfaction," said Lori Laub, CEO of TruCentive. "This feature is especially valuable in international markets where many gift card options have pre-set fixed values. Now recipients can mix and match brands, select multiple cards from the same merchant, or combine cards with merchandise — ensuring they fully utilize the value of every delivery."

Key Benefits for Recipients:

• Full Reward Enjoyment: Recipients can receive and enjoy the complete value of their reward by allowing them to select a mix of options.

• Diverse audiences: Offering choice empowers diverse audiences by respecting individual preferences, boosting satisfaction, and increasing engagement.

• Increased Satisfaction: Studies show that offering choice can increase satisfaction by 10–30% compared to providing a single option.

Key Benefits for Senders:

• Increased Perceived Value and Equity: Providing greater choice boosts recipient satisfaction and improves overall program effectiveness.

• Simplified Accounting: Budgeting is easier because the amount delivered is fixed — no need to account for extra merchant or delivery fees.

• Reduced Support Inquiries: Clearer visibility eliminates confusion over delivery charges or card fees.

With the introduction of MultiSelect, TruCentive reinforces its commitment to continuous innovation and maximizing customer value. As the all-in-one incentive delivery platform, TruCentive enables organizations to deliver gift cards, branded merchandise, direct payments, and customized swag—all from a single, seamless solution. TruCentive remains dedicated to helping organizations create memorable, flexible, and impactful engagement experiences worldwide.

About TruCentive

TruCentive empowers organizations to connect with employees, partners, customers, and research participants through personalized and innovative engagement campaigns. By seamlessly integrating the delivery of merchandise, gift cards, SWAG, and payments, companies enhance the impact of their programs while fostering stronger relationships. The TruCentive Incentive Automation Platform offers access to over 100,000 merchandise options, over 10,000 gift cards globally, 85,000+ local merchant options, and versatile payment methods such as Visa, AmEx, MasterCard cards, Deposit-to-Debit-Card, PayPal, and Venmo. With integrations into leading marketing, sales, and HR tools, TruCentive supports HR initiatives, demand generation, account-based marketing, customer appreciation, and research and clinical trial compensation programs, ensuring meaningful and effective engagement at every level.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.