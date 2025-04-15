Submit Release
Falcon Roofing and Restoration Launches Free Roof Inspections After Texas Hail Storms

Now serving Houston, San Antonio, and Austin, Falcon Roofing helps homeowners detect hidden roof damage at no cost.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the recent severe hailstorms that swept through Central and Southeast Texas, Falcon Roofing and Restoration has announced it will offer free roof inspections to homeowners in the Houston, San Antonio, and Austin metro areas. The inspections are intended to help residents identify hail-related damage before it leads to more costly repairs or insurance issues.

“We know how stressful storm season can be for Texas homeowners,” said Shoughi Darakshan, manager of Falcon Roofing and Restoration. “Many don’t realize their roof has been compromised until leaks or structural issues appear. Our goal is to give peace of mind through honest assessments, at no cost.”

Hail can cause granule loss, cracks, punctures, and weakened shingles—damage that may not be visible from the ground but can shorten a roof’s lifespan or void warranties if left unaddressed. Falcon Roofing and Restoration’s team of licensed and insured professionals is trained to detect these issues and assist homeowners in determining if an insurance claim is warranted.

The free inspections will include:

A full exterior roof assessment

Identification of hail or wind damage

Photo documentation of all findings

Guidance on the insurance claim process if applicable

With local branches in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Katy, Falcon Roofing and Restoration is well-equipped to serve homeowners quickly and efficiently. The company is known for its prompt storm response, quality workmanship, and clear communication throughout the restoration process.

Homeowners who suspect roof damage or simply want reassurance can book a no-obligation inspection directly through the company’s website: www.falconroofingtexas.com

For urgent concerns, the Falcon team is available by phone for immediate assistance.

