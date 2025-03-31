Falcon Roofing and Restoration Opens New Location in Katy, Texas, Expanding Statewide Reach

Falcon Roofing & Restoration Logo Solar Panel Installation Falcon Roofing Workers

Falcon Roofing and Restoration opens its 4th Texas location in Katy, expanding local roofing and storm restoration services across the Lone Star State.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Roofing and Restoration, a trusted name in residential and commercial roofing services, is proud to announce the opening of its fourth Texas location in Katy, Texas. This expansion marks another milestone in the company’s mission to provide top-tier roofing and restoration services with local support throughout the state.With offices now strategically located across Texas, Falcon Roofing and Restoration is positioned to deliver faster response times, localized expertise, and dedicated service to communities statewide.“Our goal has always been to serve the people of Texas with integrity, professionalism, and expert craftsmanship,” said a company spokesperson. “Opening a branch in Katy allows us to better serve the growing needs of homeowners and businesses in the area, while reinforcing our commitment to being a trusted, local roofing partner.”Falcon Roofing and Restoration offers a full suite of services including:Full roof replacementsEmergency tarping and leak repairInsurance claim assistanceThe new Katy location joins Falcon’s network of Texas branches, all of which are staffed with licensed professionals who understand the unique weather challenges and roofing needs of their regions.To learn more about Falcon Roofing and Restoration and to find a location near you, visit falconroofingtexas.com

