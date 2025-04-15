M.S. Howells & Co. Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Financial Services

MSH Logo

M.S. Howells & Co. Celebrates its 25th Anniversary.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M.S. Howells & Co. , a respected institutional broker-dealer, is proud to announce its 25th anniversary. Since its founding in 2000, M.S. Howells & Co. has served as a trusted partner to financial professionals, hedge fund managers, asset managers and family offices, delivering personalized service, innovative solutions, and exceptional client care.“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our incredible team, as well as the trust our clients have placed in us over the years,” said Mark Howells, Executive Chairman of M.S. Howells & Co. “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished and excited to build on this legacy as we look to the future. In an industry where many competitors have come and gone—or scaled back key service offerings—we have remained steadfast, consistently delivering reliable, high-quality solutions. Our long-term stability and unwavering focus reflect our commitment to being a reliable partner for our clients well into the future.”Over the past 25 years, M.S. Howells & Co. has evolved into a dynamic full-service broker-dealer offering a comprehensive suite of services, specializing in Prime Brokerage, Hybrid broker-dealer and Professional Trade Desk services. Guided by a clear vision—to be the partner of choice for clients and financial professionals—the firm has continuously evolved to meet the demands of an ever-changing financial landscape while maintaining an impeccable regulatory record that underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence and compliance. Each milestone along this journey reflects the firm’s core values centered around service: providing customized solutions, pursuing excellence through continuous improvement, fostering mutual respect, and creating lasting value for clients, partners, and employees.As the firm looks ahead, M.S. Howells & Co. remains firmly rooted in its founding principles of delivering tailored solutions and cultivating long-term partnerships. This enduring commitment has shaped a platform that blends sophisticated investment capabilities with a personalized, high-touch approach—a rare combination in today’s financial landscape.“As we celebrate our past, we’re also boldly stepping into the future,” said Katrina Santa Maria, Chief Executive Officer of M.S. Howells & Co. “We’re committed to evolving alongside the industry, adopting emerging technologies, and delivering solutions that help our clients thrive in an ever-changing landscape. The next 25 years begin now—and they hold limitless potential.”About M.S. Howells & Co.M.S. Howells & Co. is a registered, full-service broker-dealer founded in 2000, offering comprehensive solutions for financial professionals, specializing in Prime Brokerage, Hybrid broker-dealer and Professional Trade Desk services. MSH provides compliance and operational support, state-of-the-art technology, portfolio reporting, and first-class trading capabilities. MSH is committed to offering an individualized, professional experience delivered by industry veterans whose focus is on our clients' success. With 25 years of experience in the industry and a reputation built on integrity and trust, M.S. Howells & Co. is a full-service solution that our stakeholders can depend on.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.