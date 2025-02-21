Evan Troop Joins MSH Capital Advisors as Senior Partner

MSH Capital Advisors LLC is delighted to announce the addition of Evan Troop, a seasoned leader with a distinguished career at J.P. Morgan, as a Senior Partner.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSH Capital Advisors LLC (MSHCA) is delighted to announce the addition of Evan Troop, a seasoned leader with a distinguished career at J.P. Morgan, as a Senior Partner. Evan will also join the MSHCA Board of Directors while continuing to manage his multi-billion AUM practice under Troop Capital Management (TCM) based in Dallas, Texas.With over a decade of financial expertise, Evan’s extensive background includes delivering institutional-quality solutions to clients and managing strategic financial relationships for corporations, family offices, municipalities, high-net-worth investors and private equity firms.A graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Evan served for 10 years as a Naval Officer, retiring as a Lieutenant. After graduating from Southern Methodist University in 2014 with an MBA in Finance and Strategy, Evan transitioned to a successful career in asset management, including a distinguished tenure at J.P. Morgan. Evan brings over 10 years of financial experience, strategic insight, and a proven track record of delivering results in wealth management and investment strategy.During his tenure at J.P. Morgan, Evan held key leadership roles and was instrumental in managing portfolios exceeding $10 billion. His accomplishments include spearheading investment solutions, mentoring high-performing teams, and delivering value for institutional and high-net-worth clients.Evan’s forward-thinking approach has earned the trust of a diverse client base and industry recognition from Barrons Top Advisor (2024), Financial Planning’s Top 40 Brokers Under 40 (2024, 2023) and multiple Forbes accolades: Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors (2023, 2021), Best-in-State Wealth Advisors (2024, 2023, 2022, 2021) and Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State (2022).MSHCA is affiliated with M.S. Howells Co., a full-service registered broker-dealer offering comprehensive solutions for financial professionals. Through this affiliation, TCM will have the ability to benefit from a seamless integration with M.S. Howells & Co. 's institutional brokerage services. Clients will benefit from increased flexibility, expanded access to institutional trading capabilities and a broader range of product offerings. This alignment strengthens portfolio management, streamlines operations, and enhances the overall TCM client experience. Furthermore, this addition will increase M.S. Howells & Co.’s presence in Texas, which is an extremely important and growing market for our Prime Brokerage, trading, and investment advisory services.“I am honored to join MSH Capital Advisors and contribute to the firm's legacy of excellence,” said Evan Troop. “The broader institutional capabilities of M.S. Howells & Co. are a fantastic fit for my practice and an exciting opportunity to collaborate with a dynamic team. I remain committed to delivering top-tier solutions for clients and look forward to partnering on the firm’s commitment to building innovative personalized asset and wealth management solutions.”Mark Howells, Executive Chairman of both MSH Capital Advisors and M.S. Howells & Co., shared his enthusiasm about Evan’s arrival: “Evan’s extensive expertise and strategic vision make him an invaluable addition to our Board. His dedication to client success aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are confident that his contributions will elevate our firm to new heights.”Katrina Santa Maria, CEO of both MSH Capital Advisors and M.S. Howells & Co., echoed these sentiments: “We are thrilled to welcome Evan to MSH Capital Advisors. His impressive background and commitment to excellence are a natural fit for our firm’s culture. Evan’s strategic insights will enhance our ability to deliver exceptional results and reinforce our position as a trusted leader in the financial advisory industry.”Evan’s appointment underscores MSH Capital Advisors' dedication to attracting top-tier talent and continuously enhancing its capabilities to serve clients’ evolving needs. His leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and innovation in the years ahead.About MSH Capital Advisors LLC: MSH Capital Advisors LLC was formed in May 2011 and is an SEC-registered investment adviser providing wealth management, investment strategy, and comprehensive financial planning services. With a client-first approach, the firm offers personalized solutions and dedicated service to help clients achieve their financial goals.About M.S. Howells & Co: M.S. Howells & Co. (MSH) is an SEC-registered, full-service broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC, founded in 2000, offering comprehensive solutions for financial professionals, specializing in Prime Brokerage, Hybrid broker-dealer and Professional Trade Desk services. MSH provides compliance and operational support, state-of-the-art technology, portfolio reporting, and first-class trading capabilities. MSH is committed to offering an individualized, professional experience delivered by industry veterans whose focus is on our clients' success. With over 24 years of experience in the industry and a reputation built on integrity and trust, M.S. Howells & Co. is a full-service solution that our stakeholders can depend on.About Troop Capital Management: Troop Capital Management (TCM) is a leading asset and wealth management firm that was launched in February of 2025. Our mission is to deliver top-tiered solutions to institutional and individual clients to assist them with navigating markets and pursuing financial objectives. We achieve this by empowering our clients with bespoke strategies designed to help support their long-term financial goals.Disclosure: M.S. Howells & Co (MSH) is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA ( www.finra.org ) and SIPC ( www.sipc.org ). MSH Capital Advisors LLC (MSHCA) and Troop Capital Management are not members of FINRA or SIPC. Troop Capital Management is not affiliated with MSH or MSHCA.For inquiries relating to MSH Capital Advisors or M.S. Howells & Co., please contact:Tara KreizenbeckChief Operating OfficerM.S. Howells & Co.tkreizenbeck@mshowells.comFor inquiries relating to Troop Capital Management, please contact:Evan TroopFounder and CIOInfo@troopcap.com214-697-5610

