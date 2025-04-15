AccessPlus Begins Taking Fiber Internet Orders in Pittsfield, MA

AccessPlus Company Logo

Pittsfield orders open April 15th, bringing high-speed fiber internet to local homes and businesses

PITTSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccessPlus is excited to announce the official launch of residential and business fiber broadband internet in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Beginning on April 15, 2025, residents and businesses located in select Pittsfield areas can place their orders online to secure the fastest fiber internet in the region.

With fiber internet speeds starting at 1 Gbps, AccessPlus offers powerful, future-proof high-speed broadband designed for modern homes and businesses. New customers can also choose multi-gig upgrade options for even faster speeds for reliable, lag-free streaming, gaming, and remote work on all their devices.

All residents and businesses in Pittsfield are encouraged to visit getaccessplus.com and place their order. Pre-orders are also available for future build areas in Pittsfield, offering residents the opportunity to be first in line to bring fiber to their neighborhood. The more pre-orders received, the faster AccessPlus can prioritize expanding fiber service to that area. No-cost pre-orders for future Pittsfield service also open on April 15th.

“AccessPlus will deliver the best fiber internet experience in the Berkshires,” said Kevin Alward, AccessPlus CEO. “The Pittsfield phase 1 launch is just the beginning - we’re excited to bring high-speed, reliable connectivity to homes and businesses across Pittsfield and beyond.”

A locally based provider connecting the Berkshires for over 20 years, AccessPlus delivers both cutting-edge internet speeds and reliable underground fiber performance to the communities its employees live and work in. The new AccessPlus fiber broadband network went online with the first business customers in June 2024, with work rapidly continuing since then to build out the growing, multi-gig network.

To celebrate the launch of fiber internet ordering, AccessPlus is introducing a range of special promotions for new customers. Offers include a free first month of service, a complimentary upgrade to 2 Gbps for the price of 1 Gbps, or a free smart television for the first 50 sign-ups.

The AccessPlus team will be on the ground in Pittsfield the week of April 14th, assisting residents and businesses with sign-ups and answering questions. Community members can also visit the AccessPlus booth at the upcoming Home Expo at the Pittsfield Country Club on April 17th.

For more information, to order, or to pre-order fiber now, visit www.getaccessplus.com.

About AccessPlus Communications:

AccessPlus is a leading provider of high-speed fiber internet in the Berkshires and the Capital District of New York, dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and future-ready connectivity to homes and businesses. AccessPlus is led by CEO Kevin Alward and COO Jason Cummins. Both of whom bring decades of telecommunications leadership experience. For further information, please visit GetAccessPlus.com.

AccessPlus is part of the RingSquared group, offering comprehensive end-to-end communications platforms. These platforms encompass voice, data, tracking, analytics, networking, and connectivity solutions. The RingSquared portfolio includes brands such as RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, Crocker Communications, Dial800, and Kall8, each contributing to a seamless and integrated communications experience.

