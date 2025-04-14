Boater Education Certification Information

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Headquarters

Game Wardens and State Police Urge Vermonters to Take a

Boater Education Course Due to New York State Law Changes

With another boating season just around the corner, there are some changes that Vermonters should know about boater safety education. Lake Champlain includes waters in both Vermont and New York, and a recent change in New York’s boater education law applies to Vermonters if they’ll be venturing onto New York’s waterways.

New York's "Brianna's Law" requires all operators of motorized vessels, including personal watercraft, to obtain and carry a boating safety certificate. This requirement was being phased in gradually by age, but now it is a requirement for all boaters as of January 1, 2025.

Operators of non-motorized boats like canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs) are not required to have a certificate but are also encouraged to take a boating safety course.

New York State does recognize boating safety certificates from other states, including Vermont, that meet NASBLA (National Association of State Boating Law Administrators) standards, a practice known as reciprocity. For specific questions on the provisions of the New York law, please contact New York’s office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation.

Vermont requires certificates for boaters born after January 1st, 1974, and recommends them for everyone. Vermont offers boater education courses both online and in-person. Go to Boating-in-Vermont to get more detailed information on Vermont boater safety certifications. As a boat owner or operator, you are responsible for your safety and the safety of your passengers.

Al Johnson

Vermont Boating Law Administrator

Vermont State Police-Marine Division

Department of Public Safety

3294 St. George Rd.

Williston, VT 05495