Nova Names Industry Veteran Matt Barash Chief Commercial Officer as Creative AI Takes Center Stage in Advertising

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nova, the creative AI platform transforming digital advertising, today announced the appointment of Matt Barash as Chief Commercial Officer. Barash will lead Nova's commercial strategy, overseeing revenue, strategic partnerships and market expansion as the company revolutionizes digital advertising through its AI-powered creative development solutions.“Matt’s experience sits squarely at the intersection of creativity powered by data and media,” said Matt Crenshaw , CEO of Nova. “As Nova builds the foundational creative infrastructure for the next decade of digital marketing with our regenerative AI, Matt’s experience and vision is a natural fit to serve as a catalyst to accelerate our strategy, capabilities and demonstrate Nova’s value to our global partners.”The move comes as Nova builds on the momentum of running over 15,000 campaigns across 30+ countries globally in 2024, and expands its product suite to deliver high-performing formats across not only display, but now online video (OLV), connected TV (CTV) and digital out-of-home (DOOH). With partners ranging from global media agencies to major publishers and programmatic platforms, Nova continues to redefine what’s possible when creativity meets intelligence across all facets of the supply chain.“We’ve reached an inflection point in the ad industry where headlines are saturated with talk of reaching the perfect audience target. Better performing creative, thanks to AI and innovation, is now the biggest upside opportunity,” says Barash. “It’s time to break down the walls and democratize the best creative across any screen or channel, without compromising advertisers’ voice and vision. As AI matures, we’ll only see improvements in both efficiency and effectiveness.”Barash brings over 25 years of experience in advertising across digital, mobile, and broadcast media. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of the Americas for Index Exchange and has also held leadership and management roles at Zeotap, AdColony, Forbes and News Corp.With Barash on its leadership team, Nova will continue to deepen strategic relationships with agencies, brands and platforms, remaining focused on the company’s mission to create advertising that resonates with real people, leveraging AI.“As I look across the industry, I’ve been impressed with Nova’s vision, the team, and the results the technology continues to produce. Nova has pioneered an approach with regenerative AI that marries the best of human creativity with AI’s ability to scale creative assets seamlessly across formats and channels,” Barash said. “The foundation is solid. The opportunity is unprecedented.”“The future of advertising relies on better creative,” said Crenshaw, “More personalized, more intelligent and more impactful. Our approach is different because we’re not just streamlining the ad production process: We’re elevating it. Brands are seeing better results, reducing production costs, and expanding effortlessly into new channels with Nova. Now with Matt on board, I’m more confident than ever in our ability to accelerate these trends across the board and around the world.”For more information about Nova and its creative AI solutions, visit Nova's website

