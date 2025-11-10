Nova and Tickle Partner to Bring 'Save to Mobile Wallet' Feature to Premium Digital Ads

Our partnership with Tickle bridges the gap between attention and action by creating a direct, permission-based connection with consumers.” — Matt Barash, Chief Commercial Officer, Nova

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nova , the leading digital creative platform that transforms assets into omnichannel ads with speed, intelligence and automated optimization, and Tickle , the save-to-wallet advertising platform that transforms static impressions into lasting customer connections, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding mobile engagement and driving performance for brands and agencies in the fourth quarter of 2025.The collaboration will integrate Tickle’s’ proprietary save-to-wallet technology into Nova’s creative suite, giving advertisers the ability to convert ad impressions into ongoing CRM relationships, unlocking post-click engagement directly on consumers’ phones. Setup is a tick-box addition, incremental to existing buys, deployable in under 24 hours, and powered by a streamlined, automated workflow.“Our clients want the next generation of creative engagement,” said Matt Barash, Chief Commercial Officer of Nova. “Our partnership with Tickle bridges the gap between attention and action by creating a direct, permission-based connection with consumers.”Through the partnership, Nova’s clients will be able to activate Tickle-powered placements across campaigns in retail, dining, entertainment, and CPG categories, empowering users to save ad supported content directly to their mobile wallets in a simple swipe, then receive personalized offers, notifications and updates without the need for email or retargeting.“Tickle was built to solve one of marketing’s biggest challenges - capturing intent in the moment and sustaining it,” said Joe Martin, Founder and CEO of Tickle. “78% of people already screenshot ads instead of clicking. Tickle turns that habit into a smart save - for consumers, and a new performance channel for brands. By partnering with Nova, we can bring this capability to brands and agencies at scale, helping them turn fleeting impressions into real, recurring engagement.”“Our mission is to bring creative innovation to market in a way that enables greater efficiency and effectiveness for clients,” said Barash, “This partnership with Tickle represents a natural extension of our focus on delivering improved outcome metrics for advertisers.”The partnership between Nova and Tickle will launch with several key brands in November, with expanded product availability planned for early 2026.About NovaNova is the leading omnichannel creative AI solution for advertisers. It transforms brand assets into platform-ready ads with speed, intelligence, and automated optimization, delivering performance without complexity.About TickleTickle is defining the new saveable ads category with a mobile engagement platform that transforms any digital advertising into lasting consumer relationships through save-to-wallet technology. By enabling users to save offers, content, and experiences directly to their Apple and Google mobile wallets, Tickle bridges the gap between brand intent and ongoing consumer action. The platform is patent pending and live across leading ad exchanges and media networks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.