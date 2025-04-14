'Name Your Price' Book Trailer Drops: From Farm Boy to Hollywood Lawsuit in Twister Tornado Tale

Author, Joe Eagleman Name Your Price: 2nd Edition

The official trailer for ‘Name Your Price: 2nd Edition’ by Joe R. Eagleman reveals the extraordinary life of a true Renaissance man.

Joe R. Eagleman, Ph.D., known for his groundbreaking research in atmospheric science, invites readers into the pages of a life that defies expectation.” — Explora Books

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The much-anticipated official trailer for ‘ Name Your Price: 2nd Edition ’ by Joe R. Eagleman has just been released—and it’s stirring up a whirlwind of attention. From humble beginnings in a one-room rural grade school to an unexpected journey through Hollywood legal drama and national scientific acclaim, Eagleman’s autobiography delivers an inspiring and unconventional story of innovation, resilience, and impact.This newly launched trailer—now available across Explora Books ’ social media channels—offers a captivating glimpse into Eagleman's extraordinary life story, showcasing the real-life events that inspired a 50-foot tornado attraction at Universal Studios. Integrating science, personal triumphs, and an unlikely clash with entertainment giants, the book is already generating buzz among readers of memoirs, science, and American history genres.Joe R. Eagleman, Ph.D., known for his groundbreaking research in atmospheric science, invites readers into the pages of a life that defies expectation. The title ‘Name Your Price’ refers to a pivotal phone call from a Hollywood lawyer—a moment that would lead to a lawsuit with Universal Studios and cement Eagleman’s tornado invention as a lasting public attraction. The full-scale tornado simulation became the centerpiece of the Twister ride at Universal Studios Orlando from 1998 to 2015, and another of his tornadoes continues to draw crowds at the Exploratorium in San Francisco.But the tornado is only one storm in a lifetime filled with fascinating weather. The book hints at deeply personal moments—growing up as the 11th of 12 children, overcoming early ridicule, and rising to become a respected professor, research scientist, musician, artist, luthier, and Christian elder. Eagleman’s story also includes groundbreaking NASA-funded experiments aboard Skylab and reforms in national tornado safety protocols that continue to save lives today.Through dynamic visuals, dramatic narration, and historical footage, the official trailer gives audiences a taste of the autobiography’s depth, revealing the scope of Eagleman's achievements and the heart behind them. Viewers are introduced to the man who not only contributed to science but also educated thousands of students through university courses and textbooks used across more than 100 institutions.“Name Your Price: 2nd Edition” is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and leading digital bookstores worldwide in various formats, including Kindle, paperback, hardback, and Audible. The trailer release marks a new chapter in promoting this compelling life story to global readers who are drawn to tales of grit, genius, and unexpected twists.Watch the official book trailer now on Explora Books’ YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, and Instagram pages—and discover why Joe R. Eagleman’s journey is anything but ordinary.About Explora Books:Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: Name Your Price: 2nd Edition (English Edition) by Joe R. Eagleman

