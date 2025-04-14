Governor Newsom proclaims special election for Assembly District 63
SPECIAL ELECTION PROCLAMATION
BY THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA
I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim and order the following that a special election shall beheld on the 26th day of August 2025, within the 63rd Assembly District of the State, to fill the vacancy in the offie of State Assembly Member from that district resulting from the resignation of Assembly Member Bill Essayli.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and cause the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 14th day of April 2025.
GAVIN NEWSOM
Governor of California
ATTEST:
SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.
Secretary of State
