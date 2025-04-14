Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,223 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom proclaims special election for Assembly District 63

SPECIAL ELECTION PROCLAMATION
BY THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim and order the following that a special election shall beheld on the 26th day of August 2025, within the 63rd Assembly District of the State, to fill the vacancy in the offie of State Assembly Member from that district resulting from the resignation of Assembly Member Bill Essayli.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and cause the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 14th day of April 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM
Governor of California

ATTEST:
SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.
Secretary of State

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom proclaims special election for Assembly District 63

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more