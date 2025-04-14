Whole Health coach helps Veteran keep the wheels moving

When Army Veteran Bob Atnip met Indianapolis VAMC Whole Health coach Angie Hardage, he didn’t really believe his life could improve.

Reeling from a divorce and suffering with severe back pain, Atnip was rarely leaving home and barely moving. His health declined while his weight climbed to 430 pounds. Disillusioned, he sold his trike motorcycle, feeling he would never ride again. But then he was recommended for Whole Health by VA Veteran’s Integrated Pain (VIP) clinic. It was through this referral that he met “Coach Angie.”

“At a recent visit, he was candid with me, saying, ‘When we first met in January [2024], I was very skeptical that progress was possible.’ He was in so much pain that he occasionally struggled to find his words. I was excited enough for both of us,” she recounted, reflecting on Atnip’s initial skepticism.

Atnip agreed to meet with Hardage virtually every two to three weeks, a decision that would set him off on the Whole Health Pathway.

Well worth the ride

During their Whole Health coaching sessions, Hardage helped Atnip complete his Personal Health Inventory and identify his mission and goals. As a result, he discovered what was most important to him: reconnecting with his love of riding motorcycles, improving his health, and strengthening his relationships. Improving Atnip’s outlook was a critical milestone in the journey.

“[It’s] never too late to create a life of vitality… in spite of pain and in spite of loss,” Hardage said of those conversations.

Atnip continued to make progress as he shifted his sessions to in-person at the Indianapolis VA Medical Center. And the support he received didn’t stop at Hardage. Through VIP, Atnip had an entire team in his corner: Recreation Therapist Elizabeth Holder, who introduced him to tai chi; Nurse Practitioner Lisa Evans; Physical Therapist Rebeccah Martin; and MOVE! Program Dietitian Dianne Longerbone. He credits each of these VA employees with helping him learn the value of moving the body, breathing and healthy eating.

In showing Atnip “there’s a better way,” Hardage and team have given him the tools to lower his blood pressure, blood sugar, pain levels and weight (he has lost over 100 pounds to date). In addition to purchasing a new motorcycle last fall, Atnip has started a relationship with a new girlfriend who also enjoys riding.

In the driver’s seat

Not only is Atnip the director of his local chapter of American Legion Riders, he’s also the driver of his own health care team. Whole Health puts the Veteran behind the handlebars of their well-being journey and gives them a team that has their back.

“I think we’ve been teaching each other,” Atnip said of his relationship with Hardage. “It’s got to be a partnership.”

Hardage agrees. During the process of working with Atnip, she became a national board-certified health and wellness coach. Atnip’s transformation is a perfect example of the Whole Health Pathway at work. Whole Health coaches like Hardage empower, support and assist Veterans with the resources they need to live their best lives.

“Bob just makes my heart smile in so many ways,” Hardage said. “He illuminates the Whole Health paradigm and the possibilities associated with Whole Health. It reminds me of why I’m here and why I’m at VA.”