Revolution Ad Announces European Launch with New Interactive Ad Format That Solves Banner Blindness

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolution Ad , the creative-first ad network that delivers scroll-stopping, high-performing interactive ads for premium brands, today announced the European launch of its proprietary advertising technology that combines an immersive, 3D interactive ad format with performance-driven delivery. Already proven to boost conversion rates by up to 40% compared to conventional banner ads, the new 3D ad formats are compatible with mobile devices, tablets and desktops and allow consumers to interact and manipulate the ad, turning or zooming in on the displayed product image and seeing every detail. Watch a short video of Revolution Ad in action here Revolution Ad solves a crucial problem: banner ads are ineffective and invisible. 86% of users ignore standard banner ads – a phenomenon called ‘banner blindness.’ Brands, agencies, and consumers alike need a better experience. Revolution Ad’s scroll-stopping formats are designed to engage users and deliver measurable results at scale. The first-of-its-kind 3D immersive ad format delivers a unique combination of benefits for advertisers and agencies: ads are fully interactive, use personalized formats, bundle creative and media buying under one roof, and offer built-in analytics and seamless DSP integration. Purposefully built to run on the Revolution Ad network, brands also have the option to run the 3D ad creative on any ad network, including Google's AdSense and AdX.Built in partnership with The Valley (UX and creative direction) and 270 Degrees (3D engineering), Revolution Ad’s proprietary adtech stack brings together creative storytelling, performance metrics and programmatic delivery in one seamless, highly advanced product:Dynamic, 3D product advertisingReal-time personalizationVirtual try-ons and shoppable bannersPlug-and-play programmatic integration with DV360, The Trade Desk, and more“Let’s be honest – banner ads are dead. Consumers scroll past banners, brands waste budgets on them, and agencies are stuck pushing formats that no one remembers,” said Revolution Ad CEO and Founder Ramona Ramdaras. “Revolution Ad delivers a new premium layer within digital advertising — a high-impact ad format that cuts through the noise and delivers attention, performance and brand lift — all while integrating seamlessly with DSPs. Our new ad format offers full creative freedom for brands, programmatic reach for ad agencies, and a better user experience that brings ads back to life.”Revolution Ad was founded by two entrepreneurs with deep industry roots and a track record of success in advertising. Ramdaras previously founded and exited Mobile Journey, and co-founder Tim van der Bilt, who previously founded Maze-One, which he exited to Incubeta (Carlyle Group), as well as 270 Degrees. Simultaneous to Revolution Ad’s European launch, the company has appointed Ruben Westendorp as Chief Commercial Officer, and is responsible for driving the company’s commercial ambitions and commitment to scaling premium brand partnerships across the Benelux region, the UK, and other European countries. Westendorp most recently served as Director of Sales, EMEA at WeTransfer. His advertising experience spans more than 15 years and includes sales and business development roles at Refinery89 and Hearst.Rituals, an international brand focused on luxurious yet affordable home and body products, is onboard as Revolution Ad’s first flagship client, launching an Easter campaign in Germany that demonstrates the power of creativity, interactivity and performance — all in one seamless execution.About Revolution AdRevolution Ad is a creative-first ad network built for performance, featuring a new generation of immersive, interactive 3D ad formats designed to end banner blindness. By enabling users to actively engage with and manipulate an ad, turning or zooming in on the displayed product image and seeing every detail, Revolution Ad transforms traditional ads into interactive brand experiences that captivate audiences, boost engagement, and maximize conversion rates by up to 40%.Founded in January 2024 by two former advertising veterans, Revolution Ad is a privately held company based in Amsterdam. Follow Revolution Ad on LinkedIn or learn more at https://revolutionad.com

