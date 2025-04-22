Jool Baby Introduces Inclusive Potty Training Products For Families of Children With Diverse Abilities

Jool Baby featured in potty training kids with disabilities book photographer credit: Carly Storm Photography

Solutions Featured in New Book - The Adaptive Toolkit for Potty Training Children with Disabilities

Every family deserves access to products that make the potty training journey more manageable and dignified. As parents ourselves, we understand that each child's developmental path is unique.” — Judah Bergman, Founder and President of Jool Baby

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jool Baby , a leader in innovative childcare solutions, announces its inclusive potty training products will be featured in the upcoming book The Adaptive Toolkit for Potty Training Children with Disabilities (April 2025), addressing the needs of an estimated 50 million children of potty training age living with disabilities worldwide."Every family deserves access to products that make the potty training journey more manageable and dignified," says Judah Bergman, Founder and President of Jool Baby. "As parents ourselves, we understand that each child's developmental path is unique. Our mission is to create thoughtfully designed, accessible solutions that support all families through this important milestone."The Adaptive Toolkit for Potty Training Children with Disabilities provides practical solutions for families navigating potty training with children who have disabilities. Co-authored by Allison Jandu, The Potty Training Consultant, with contributions from Taryn Lagonigro and Jess Quarello of Extra Lucky Moms, the guide incorporates insights from medical professionals and real parents. It covers essential topics including preparation techniques, specific considerations for various disabilities including Down syndrome, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, and multiple disabilities, and strategies for creating accessible environments.Research indicates children with disabilities often require up to an additional year for potty training compared to neurotypical peers. Jool Baby addresses these challenges through thoughtfully designed potty training products that promote independence and dignity. Jool Baby's featured products in the book include:• The Handled Potty Chair with strategically placed supports and authentic toilet design• The award-winning Foldable Potty Seat featuring eight suction cups for secure positioning• The Ready Step Go Potty Ladder with adjustable height, cushioned seat, and splash guard• The Portable Potty Chair with Travel Bag offering compact design, non-slip grips, a splash guard and custom-fit liners• Real Feel Potty featuring realistic design with flushing sounds, wipes storage, extendable toilet paper rod, removable inner bowl, and a cushioned seat that doubles as a training seat for full-size toilets"Jool Baby's investment in the disability community shows that inclusion isn't just a trending word for them, it's a true commitment to all types of families," says Taryn Lagonigro, contributor and publisher of the book.About "The Adaptive Toolkit for Potty Training Children with Disabilities"This comprehensive guide features real parent experiences and detailed roadmaps for different developmental needs. Endorsed by Dr. Michelle Sirak (Pediatric Physical & Rehabilitation Medicine), who notes: "This is the up-to-date resource that parents and caregivers of children with disabilities have been asking for. It walks families through the journey of potty training, giving voice to the challenges faced and providing strategies to help children reach their version of success." Also reviewed by Lora Jackle, OTL/R (Pediatric Occupational Therapy), Brittany Steindl, DPT (Pediatric Physical Therapist), and Sarah Bossio (Certified Pediatric Sleep Expert).The book will be available at Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, BarnesAndNoble.com, local retailers, hospital networks, pediatric groups, pottytrainingchildrenwithdisabilities.com and joolbaby.com. MSRP: $24.99About Jool BabyFounded in 2017, Jool Baby has become known for affordable, innovative, and high-quality baby and childcare products. The company's mission is to deliver modern solutions with a focus on durability, user-friendliness, aesthetics, and exceptional customer service. Their diverse product lineup includes a best-selling baby swing, safety products, award-winning potty training solutions, diapering essentials, and bath products, available at major retailers including Target, Walmart, Babylist, Meijer, Amazon.com, and joolbaby.com. The company allocates a portion of proceeds to charitable causes.Experts available for interviewsJudah Bergman is the Founder and President of Jool Baby, transforming the company from a single-product venture into a respected brand featuring award-winning, patented products. He balances his entrepreneurial pursuits with family life alongside his wife and four young children.Taryn Lagonigro transitioned from corporate leadership after her youngest daughter was born with Down syndrome in 2020. She co-founded Extra Lucky Moms, launched The Extra Lucky Podcast, earned the 2024 National Down Syndrome Congress Social Media Award, and co-owns Iris Yoga in Bloomfield, NJ. Taryn founded Four Clovers Publishing to address gaps in disability literature and raises four daughters with her husband Raffaele.Jessica Quarello is an advocate, content creator, singer, songwriter, and published author whose path to disability advocacy began when her daughter Adeline was born with Down syndrome in 2020. She co-founded Extra Lucky Moms with Taryn Lagonigro and co-hosts the Extra Lucky Podcast. Jessica partners with brands committed to disability visibility while pursuing her music and advocacy work.Allison Jandu, founder of Potty Training Consultant, specializes in helping families master this crucial childhood milestone through customized plans. She certifies potty training consultants worldwide and has authored five publications, including The Adaptive Toolkit For Potty Training Children With Disabilities.

