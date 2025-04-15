Beard Papa’s Celebrates 'Denver Beard Papa’s Day' on April 26

Denver Beard Papa's Day Saturday 10am, April 26th FREE PUFFS, GIFTS and more!

New Owner Yohannes Welcomes the Community with Free Cream Puffs, Coffee, and Weekend-Long Surprises

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beard Papa’s, the iconic Japanese cream puff bakery known for its freshly baked pastries with hand-made custard fillings, is inviting the community to celebrate Denver Beard Papa’s Day on Saturday, April 26 at 10:00 AM at their location on 1699 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO.

This special celebration marks a new chapter for the Denver store under new ownership by Yohannes, who is excited to connect with the local community and share the Beard Papa’s experience with even more cream puff lovers.

What to Expect at Denver Beard Papa’s Day

Guests who attend the celebration can look forward to an exciting lineup of treats and surprises. With every purchase, customers will receive free gifts (while supplies last), and everyone is invited to enjoy complimentary coffee samples from Beard Papa’s brand-new drink menu. Free cream puffs will also be available for early arrivals, and additional surprises will be given out to customers throughout the weekend.

Early Bird Bonus

To kick things off with a bang, the first 10 customers in line will receive a FREE 6-pack of Original Vanilla Cream Puffs with any purchase. Beard Papa’s encourages guests to arrive early for a chance to win and take part in the full experience.

Try Our New Coffee Menu

In addition to the brand’s beloved cream puffs, Beard Papa’s will be introducing a brand-new coffee lineup, offering guests the perfect pairing to their favorite sweet treats. From handcrafted lattes to cold brews, the new drinks promise to elevate the Beard Papa’s experience.

A Fresh Start for Beard Papa’s Denver

"Denver Beard Papa’s Day is about more than just cream puffs – it’s a way to thank the community, share smiles, and celebrate fresh beginnings," said Yohannes, the new owner of Beard Papa’s Denver. "We’re excited to welcome both longtime fans and new faces to enjoy a day full of great flavors and great company."

For more information about Beard Papa's Denver Day and updates on the event, please visit https://www.beardpapas.com/denver-beard-papas-day Follow Beard Papa’s Denver for updates leading up to the event @beardpapasdenver on socials. Or contact Mark Nathan at marketing@beardpapas.com for more information.



About Beard Papa's

Since 1999, Beard Papa’s has been creating the world’s best cream puffs. We began in Japan and have expanded to over 550 stores in 14 countries and territories worldwide. We are committed to bringing a smile and Japanese oishii! (delicious!) to the world. To learn more, visit www.beardpapas.com or on social media @beardpapas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.