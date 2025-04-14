Contact: (718) 482-4526

Release Date: April 14, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Hold Open House Public Information Meeting on Proposed Reconstruction of Exit 13 on the Eastbound Southern State Parkway The New York State Department of Transportation will be holding an open house public information meeting next month regarding the proposed reconstruction of Exit 13 (Central Avenue/Linden Boulevard) on the eastbound Southern State Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County. The meeting will take place on Thursday, May 8 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Elmont Memorial High School, located at 555 Ridge Road in Elmont. NYSDOT representatives will be present to answer questions and receive comments on the proposal, which is still in the preliminary design phase. The proposed project will realign the exit and entrance ramps for the eastbound direction to enhance safety and improve mobility. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2027. Additional information will also be available at https://projectdocs.dot.ny.gov/. Anyone unable to attend may submit comments via email to r10-rpic@dot.ny.gov or by calling (631) 952-6929. Written comments can also be mailed to the Eastbound Southern State Parkway Exit 13 Interchange Project Team (PIN 053487), NYSDOT Region 10, 250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge, NY 11788. All comments must be submitted by May 19, 2025. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. Updates from NYSDOT’s Long Island region are also available on X. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

