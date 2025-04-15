Sparkology Redefines Cannabis Retail in NJ: Woman-Owned Dispensary Officially Launches on 420 in Princeton Metro Area

Sparkology in Franklin Park, NJ marks its official opening this 4/20/2025

The Princeton, NJ metro area dispensary opens after a March '25 soft launch–offering an abundance of premium plant products, education, and competitive pricing.

We’re not just offering a product. We’re offering a path to knowledge and wellness, wrapped in the luxury of experience.” — Sparkology Co-founder Neepa Marfatia

MT. EPHRAIM, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Jersey cannabis community has something extra special to celebrate this 420. Sparkology , a new woman-owned recreational cannabis retail store, will officially open its doors in the Princeton Metro Area. And it’s all kicking off with a bang dubbed the 420 Sparkfest.As the newest entrant to the state’s budding cannabis marketplace, Sparkology intends on introducing New Jersey to a groundbreaking cannabis experience that fosters education, elegance, and plant excellence. Co-founder Neepa Marfatia feels that opening on 420 marks a deeply meaningful step for the community and the brand.“Cannabis has personally inspired me,” said Marfatia, adding “Sparkology is about fostering education, dispelling myths, and building a brighter, informed community."Located at 3231 NJ-27 in Franklin Park, 420 marks the official opening after Sparkology soft launched last month. With the doors now fully open, the brand intends on setting a new benchmark for cannabis culture and fair pricing in the Garden State. Inside the store and online, Sparkology wants visitors to learn about the plant and their bodies–as well as what it takes to bring fair priced cannabis to store shelves.“Enlightenment is not just one state, it is a continuous journey of growth and understanding,” said Marfatia.Catering to both seasoned connoisseurs and curious newcomers, Sparkology’s robust educational resources–led by the passionate, educated Budtenders–are happy to help shoppers find their ideal products and experiences. These can be found in-store for the complete experience, and online for anyone searching for answers on their own.“We’re not just offering a product — we’re offering a path to knowledge and wellness, wrapped in the luxury of experience,” said Marfatia.Sparkology isn’t just a store. It’s a movement toward a more thoughtful and equitable cannabis landscape. Built by women with a passion for the plant and a purpose to educate, the dispensary welcomes all walks of life into a safe, stylish, and stigma-free space.Sparkology’s 420 Sparkfest opening festivities will include:- Exclusive 4/20 product drops- Discounts for Medical Card Holders, Veterans, First Responders, and Seniors- Opening weekend giveaways- Media-friendly photo ops available all dayVisit Sparkology – Where Cannabis Elegance and Innovation ConvergeWebsite: www.sparkology.com

