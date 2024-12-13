Introducing BestBüds: Woodbury, NJ’s Premier Women- & Hispanic-Owned Dispensary

From soccer teammates to dispensary owners, BestBüds brings diversity, cannabis advocacy, and community revitalization to downtown Woodbury, NJ.

WOODBURY , NJ, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BestBüds Dispensary is more than just a business—it’s the culmination of a friendship that started on the soccer field and evolved into a shared passion for cannabis advocacy and community impact. Founders Amanda Terpstra and Laura Trujillo met as teammates at Fairleigh Dickinson University, where their bond was forged through teamwork and perseverance. Years later, this partnership transformed into a business venture dedicated to changing lives and revitalizing their community.The duo’s journey into cannabis began at local events, where they discovered the plant’s transformative potential. Inspired by stories of cannabis easing severe health conditions, they made it their mission to provide trusted access to high-quality products in a welcoming environment.BestBüds Dispensary isn’t just about cannabis—it’s about making a difference. As a women- and Hispanic-owned business, they stand as a beacon of diversity and inclusion. Located in the heart of Woodbury, the dispensary also contributes to the revitalization of downtown, helping breathe new life into the community.“Our goal is to simplify the world of cannabis for our customers while ensuring they feel like family,” said Amanda Terpstra. “BestBüds is a place where trust, quality, and care come first.”

