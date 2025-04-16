'Muzzle the Black Dog' by Mike Cobb Slated for May Release

"Muzzle the Black Dog" by Mike Cobb Mike Cobb, author of "Muzzle the Black Dog"

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muzzle the Black Dog , the latest novel by acclaimed writer Mike Cobb , will be released this May. Muzzle the Black Dog ( Waterside Productions ) will be published simultaneously in trade paper (ISBN: 978-1-962984-84-3, 184 pages, $15.95) and eBook (978-1-962984-85-0, $8.95) editions and available wherever fine books are sold on May 6, 2025.Georgia novelist Mike Cobb delivers an intense, atmospheric, gripping psychological thriller in his latest work, Muzzle the Black Dog. A riveting story that unfolds against the aftermath of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing. Muzzle the Black Dog introduces protagonist Jack Pate.About Muzzle the Black Dog: After a mysterious stranger appears at the door of his isolated North Carolina cabin, Jack Pate’s life is forever changed. How could this stranger have ended up 11.3 miles from anything remotely resembling civilization---and more importantly, why?When the stranger’s cryptic message sets off an eerie chain of events, Jack is plunged headfirst into a harrowing journey that will uncover the true meaning of his own existence. But when a series of unexplained fires threaten to consume all he holds dear, Jack is forced to confront his deepest fears and question everything he thought he knew about himself. Jack’s quest for answers leads him to the brink of sanity, and he is thrust on a cataclysmic collision course with a dark and powerful force that has been lurking in the shadows.Expect the unexpected in this blockbuster thriller that probes the darkest recesses of the mind, the inextricable link between past and present, and what happens when a dark secret finally comes to light.A powerful novel that grabs readers from the start and does not let go until the final page is turned, Muzzle the Black Dog is a stunning, suspenseful, sensational work. Replete with extraordinary realism, masterful plotting, and characters that spring to life from within the pages of this unputdownable page turner, Muzzle the Black Dog sizzles. With his keen eye for detail, pulse-quickening plotting, and commanding ability to build and sustain suspense, novelist Mike Cobb earns himself a spot among today’s finest thriller writers with this brilliantly rendered, compulsively readable tale. Teeming with twists, tantalizing turns, and escalating tension, Muzzle the Black Dog is disquieting, deftly told, and disarming.Muzzle the Black Dog has garnered high advance praise:“A slow burn of a story revealing the power of deeply held secrets. Secrets so earthshaking that Jack Pate questions everything he believed when a mysterious stranger knows everything about him. Moody and atmospheric.”—James L’Etoile, award-winning author of River of Lies"Intriguing doesn’t begin to describe the appeal of this book’s premise… Sneaky clues, well-drawn characters, and swift plotting propel the story forward as the author deftly explores the many ways the past affects the present—and how it might endanger the future."—Jennifer Sadera, author of I Know She Was There“Mike Cobb's Muzzle the Black Dog is a fast-paced, unputdownable thriller that will leave you guessing until the very end.”—Westley Smith, author of In the Pale LightAbout the Author: Mike Cobb is the author Dead Beckoning, The Devil You Knew, and its sequel, You Will Know Me by My Deeds. A native of Atlanta, Mike splits his time between Midtown Atlanta and Blue Ridge, Georgia. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, boating, and spending time with family and friends. Visit Mike Cobb online at: www.mikecobbwriter.com Founded in 1982, Waterside Productions ( www.waterside.com ) is one of the country’s most recognized literary conglomerates. Waterside Productions, which includes both an acclaimed literary agency and a publishing division, is based in Southern California.

