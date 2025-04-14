MainSpring Books Presents Agnes Garrow and Her Powerful Testimony at the 2025 LA Times Festival of Books

Author Agnes Garrow What Is The Point In Suffering From God's Perspective by Agnes Garrow What Is The Point In Suffering From God's Perspective MainSpring Books

A Powerful Journey of Faith, Healing, and Discovering God’s Purpose Through Life’s Deepest Pain

My suffering wasn’t the end of my story—it was the beginning of God’s plan for my life.” — Agnes Garrow

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books celebrates its 30th anniversary, MainSpring Books proudly features author Agnes Garrow, whose powerful debut, What Is The Point In Suffering From God’s Perspective, invites readers into a transformative journey of faith, resilience, and divine purpose.

Born in Lodz, Poland, and raised in the United States, Agnes’s life is marked by both suffering and redemption. Her personal story is a testament to God’s faithfulness through trauma, depression, and deep emotional wounds. From surviving a traumatic birth to facing spiritual and emotional battles well into adulthood, Agnes’s path to healing led her to a renewed identity in Christ.

Her book explores the question that so many struggles to answer: Why do we suffer, and what does God have to do with it? With grace and boldness, Agnes challenges readers to shift their understanding of pain—not as a punishment, but as a process. Through Christ, she explains, we are not victims of our circumstances, but overcomers equipped to endure and rise.

“Pain is like cancer—if left untreated, it spreads,” Garrow writes. “But Jesus became my lifeline.”

Agnes Garrow will be signing copies of her book and taking part in an exclusive recorded author interview during the 2025 LA Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California. Visitors are invited to stop by MainSpring Books’ Booth #967 to meet the author, hear her story firsthand, and explore a diverse collection of titles from independent voices who speak truth, healing, and hope.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.