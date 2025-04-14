Ruth's Chris Steak House in Rogers Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Opening Ceremony and Announces Food Bank Donation

The new Ruth's Chris Rogers, Arkansas location's ribbon cutting. Image used with permission ©Ruth'sChrisRogers

Ruth's Chris commemorates new Rogers location opening with Chamber ribbon-cutting ceremony and $6,000 check presentation to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

As the Rogers community continues to grow and thrive, we are excited to grow alongside it.” — Kristy Rans

ROGERS, AR, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruth's Chris Steak House, owned and operated by the family-owned Prime Hospitality Group (PHG), celebrated the official grand opening of its new Rogers, Arkansas location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Rogers & Lowell Chamber of Commerce. The event took place at the restaurant's new location at 5401 W. Northgate Rd in The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills.

A highlight of the ceremony was Prime Hospitality Group's presentation of a $6,000 check to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, demonstrating the company's commitment to giving back to the local community.

"As the Rogers community continues to grow and thrive, we are excited to grow alongside it," said Kristy Rans, President and Owner of Prime Hospitality Group. "This new location allows us to provide a best-in-market experience for our guests while also creating new jobs and contributing to the continued economic development of this vibrant area."

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees were invited inside for a complimentary lunch and tours of the new restaurant. The event featured a formal ribbon cutting with the Rogers & Lowell Chamber of Commerce, followed by media tours, interviews, and lunch served either in-restaurant or as takeaway for guests. Key participants included the Ruth's Chris local management team, Prime Hospitality Group's Leadership and Operations Team, construction partners, interior designers, and development representatives.

"The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is extremely honored that Ruth's Chris has chosen our organization to be the recipient of the donations received at their grand opening event," said Julie Damer, Director of Marketing and Communications at Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. "We are so appreciative of the Northwest Arkansas community and businesses like Ruth's Chris that recognize there is a need in the community for food assistance and want to help. There are more than 89,000 food insecure people in the area that we serve which includes Benton, Carroll, Madison, and Washington counties. Donations like this make it possible for us to provide food to the community and our neighbors who need a little help."

The leadership team for the new Rogers location includes John Schneekloth as General Manager, Jennifer Keaton as Sales Manager, and A.J. Graf as Executive Chef. Together, they bring decades of combined hospitality experience to ensure an exceptional dining experience for all guests.

The new two-story restaurant showcases elevated mid-century modern interiors and luxurious amenities, including:

- Seating capacity for over 500 across two meticulously designed levels

- Luxurious mid-century modern interiors blended with lush landscaping and museum-worthy art installations

- 55 elegantly built-in wine lockers lining the grand, light-filled staircase

- Expansive private dining and banquet rooms with cutting-edge AV capabilities

- Two main bars plus one bar for private dining

The main level welcomes guests into a sophisticated atmosphere featuring a vaulted bar dining area, a refined Wine Room, and expansive private dining spaces. The open-air patio, surrounded by lush greenery and curated ambiance, offers an inviting extension of the main dining room.

On the second level, the energy heightens with a vibrant bar and multiple al fresco dining areas offering panoramic views of westward sunsets and eastward cityscapes. An intimate private dining room with patio access completes the experience. The patios are climate-controlled for year-round comfort, with heating, fans, and cooling misters.

As one of the first additions to the upscale mixed-use development by Great Lakes Capital, the new restaurant represents an exciting new chapter for Ruth's Chris in Rogers as the area continues to thrive.

Now open at 5401 W. Northgate Rd, the restaurant welcomes guests to experience its signature USDA Prime steaks and renowned hospitality in this stunning new space. For additional information or to make reservations, please visit https://www.ruthschrisphg.com/rogers.

About Prime Hospitality Group, LLC

Prime Hospitality Group, LLC, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a family-owned business and operates Ruth’s Chris franchises in North Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, and Iowa.

About Great Lakes Capital

Great Lakes Capital is a real estate development and private equity firm uniquely positioned to add value to real estate investments through development and opportunistic investment across the real estate spectrum and throughout the capital structure. Headquartered in Indiana, with over $1 billion in assets under management and development, GLC concentrates on several core asset classes, including mixed-use, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, medical office and other similar product types. As a market leader in new development, GLC actively addresses the needs of tenant partners in addition to speculative development meeting needs the market has not yet reacted to. For more information, please visit: www.greatlakescapital.com

