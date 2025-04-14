Dr. Arnold Thompson Joins the 30th Anniversary Celebration of the 2025 LA Times Festival of Books

Author Dr. Arnold Thompson Spaces of Existence Volume One by Dr. Arnold Thompson Why Do Birds Fly? by Dr. Arnold Thompson MainSpring Books

A Powerful Voice Exploring Spiritual Wisdom, Human Identity, and Life’s Greater Meaning

We fly together, or not at all. The wisdom of birds is the wisdom of life itself.” — Dr. Arnold Thompson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books celebrates its 30th anniversary, MainSpring Books proudly features acclaimed author, theologian, and photographer Dr. Arnold Thompson, whose compelling works challenge readers to reflect on faith, human nature, and the universe we all share.

In his spiritually rich and visually inspired title, Why Do Birds Fly?, Dr. Thompson invites readers to look at life through the wonder and wisdom of birds. Melding captivating photography with poetic essays, this unique book explores how birds embody joy, purpose, connection, and resilience. More than a study of nature, it is a spiritual meditation on how to rise above adversity with a “happy heart” and fly in harmony with others. Drawing on personal stories, biblical insight, and metaphors from the natural world, Dr. Thompson reminds us that freedom isn’t just physical—it’s deeply rooted in perspective and faith.

His latest title, Spaces of Existence: Volume One, builds on decades of theological study and communication theory to examine the invisible realms of human existence. With profound clarity, Dr. Thompson presents a conceptual framework that bridges science, Scripture, and self-awareness. Through a series of thought-provoking essays, he addresses what it means to be human in an increasingly digital world—and how spiritual spaces shape who we are, who we’re becoming, and who we’re meant to be. Grounded in biblical truth and contemporary relevance, Spaces of Existence is both a challenge and a guide to navigate life in a fragmented age.

Dr. Arnold Thompson will be signing copies of both titles and participating in an exclusive recorded interview with MainSpring Books during the 2025 LA Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California. Visitors are encouraged to stop by MainSpring Books’ Booth #967 to meet the author, engage in meaningful conversation, and explore a curated selection of books that reflect the intersection of faith, intellect, and imagination.

Born with a passion for both truth and creativity, Dr. Thompson brings a rare voice to contemporary Christian thought—one that honors ancient wisdom while addressing modern challenges. His books are as practical as they are visionary, offering timeless insight to those searching for deeper meaning, direction, and purpose.

