Three Days Left to Submit Your Right of Entry (ROE) Form to LA County

LOS ANGELES – Property owners have three days left to submit a Right of Entry (ROE) form to LA County. To have debris removed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), property owners affected by the Los Angeles Wildfires must submit a ROE form by April 15, 2025.

Federally funded debris removal is available to residents of single family and owner-occupied multi-family units.

All disaster impacted property owners should submit a ROE form by April 15, to opt-in or opt-out of the debris removal program.

If a property owner opts out of the USACE debris removal program, they become responsible for all permits, inspections and other associated debris removal requirements and costs.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to have debris removed by USACE, however the program is unable to duplicate other forms of funding specific to debris removal. If a property owner has insurance for debris removal, residual funds not used by the property owner may be remitted to the county to offset the cost of debris removal at a later date.

Submit a ROE form to LA County:

Contact Los Angeles County for more information about debris removal:

California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.