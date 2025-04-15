Teamwork Town Invests Capital into Future Residential Development, Trinity Estates, As It Builds Strong Community Ties

Looking down on picturesque Lake Whitney Lake Whitney at sunset

WHITNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following recent announcements regarding plans to bring commercial and residential projects to Whitney, TX – including the soon-to-break-ground Trinity Estates – developer Teamwork Town Inc. today announced a renewed commitment to planting roots in the area as it continues to make tangible strides toward connecting with neighbors who are passionate about the community and its numerous amenties.One such connection has been with Whitney resident Jay Caldwell, a small business owner and entrepreneur who is a friend of Teamwork Town and a passionate advocate for Whitney – a community she firmly believes is one of the best places in the state to raise a family and build a life. A co-owner and elite trainer at The Gladiator Farm, a personal health and wellness gym, Caldwell is watching her grandkids grow up and thrive in the area, which has become a hub for youth sports and events that bring neighbors and visitors together.“Whitney is a town that cares about its people; everyone looks out for one another and truly abides by the ethos that ‘a rising tide lifts all boats’,” Caldwell commented. She added, “My family and I have lived in other places in Texas – both large and small – and nothing compares to Whitney. From lakefront recreation and charming shops and delicious restaurants to an amazing school system, Whitney is a place where people can move and feel like they are part of something special.”One of Whitney’s primary selling points as an attractive place to call home is 24,000-acre Lake Whitney, which is located within the Mile River area and serves as a reservoir to the Brazos River. The lake’s natural beauty has established it as a treasure trove for recreational activity, including fishing, camping, bird watching, sailing, boating and jet skiing. It serves as the backdrop for 775-acre Lake Whitney State Park.“Whitney also hosts an array of programming throughout the year, including popular family-friendly happenings ranging from its upcoming festive Independence Day parade to its Pioneer Days and Grinchfest. According to Caldwell, “there is something going on most weekends, and the Chamber of Commerce is a valuable resource for those looking to stay connected and in the know about happenings, new businesses, and opportunities to network.”Whitney also continues to evolve as an access point to other area towns, such as Clifton, Meridian, and West, that boast quaint downtowns of their own that serve as vibrant communal gathering spaces for those looking to make the most of life in and around Hill County. Another popular attraction just outside Whitney is Glen Rose’s Dinosaur Valley State Park, which offers the chance to see real dinosaur tracks while camping, picnicking, hiking, mountain biking, and engaging in other outdoor activities.Zoned to Whitney Independent School District – the home of the Wildcats—Trinity Estates will boast walkability to Whitney’s high school and middle school, both of which are situated immediately adjacent to the community. A big proponent of WISD and its schools, Caldwell has enjoyed seeing her grandchildren thrive within Whitney’s education system.“The high school has made a name for itself for its music and sports programs, and the elementary school has a program for children with special needs.”Caldwell cannot speak more highly of Whitney and surmises her appreciation for the town took hold once she realized the importance of slowing down and allowing Whitney’s unique charms to wash over her.“It took a beat, but I became enamored with this exceptional area, and now I can’t see myself living anywhere else.”ABOUT TEAMWORK TOWN INC.Teamwork Town Inc. is a Texas-based custom home builder and commercial developer founded by Gary Finch and Dan Teldeschi in 2020. At its forthcoming residential subdivision in Whitney, TX – Trinity Estates – TTI will offer a unique community environment where skilled people can live, work and share a lifestyle of healthy prosperity. Job opportunities at TTI for skilled individuals lie at the heart of the company’s future growth. For more information, please visit www.teamworktown.com

