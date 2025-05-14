Synchrocare and Extremity Medical Announce Strategic Partnership

We are excited to strengthen our collaboration with Extremity Medical through this strategic national partnership.” — Reza Yazdian, J.D.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synchrocare, LLC, a well-established provider in the U.S. medical device market since 2005, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership agreement with Extremity Medical, LLC, a pioneering innovator in specialized extremity care. This collaboration builds upon a strong foundation of mutual commitment to advancing patient care through innovation and high-quality solutions.Synchrocare has earned a reputation for its expanding distribution network and dedication to delivering high-quality medical solutions. Extremity Medical’s cutting-edge orthopedic devices—designed for fusion, fixation, and motion preservation—offer surgeons advanced solutions for complex clinical cases.“Synchrocare, under the exceptional leadership of Reza Yazdian, exemplifies professionalism, integrity, and excellence in service,” said Matthew Lyons, Chairman and CEO of Extremity Medical.Through this partnership, Synchrocare will leverage its growing sales and service network to help broaden the distribution of Extremity Medical’s products, ensuring healthcare providers have access to the latest innovations in orthopedic care."By combining our distribution expertise with Extremity Medical’s groundbreaking products, we look forward to increasing accessibility to high-quality orthopedic solutions. This agreement is a significant step in our ongoing growth and shared commitment to improving patient outcomes” said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare.This national partnership represents a meaningful expansion of an already successful regional partnership. By integrating Synchrocare’s operational strengths with Extremity Medical’s technological advancements, both companies aim to enhance their service offerings to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients nationwide.“Our strategic partnership with Synchrocare follows shortly after our recently solidified strategic relationship with Henry Schein,” said Matthew Lyons, Chairman and CEO of Extremity Medical. “Both of these relationships will enable us to further expand our reach, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes.”Moving forward, Synchrocare and Extremity Medical will collaborate on product launches, educational initiatives, and ongoing support to ensure that surgeons and patients benefit from the latest advancements in orthopedic technology. With a shared focus on quality, reliability, and innovation, this partnership reinforces both organizations’ commitment to excellence in healthcare.About Synchrocare, LLCFounded in 2005, Synchrocare, LLC is a trusted name in the medical device industry, committed to improving patient outcomes and supporting healthcare providers through strategic partnerships and an expanding distribution network.About Extremity Medical, LLCExtremity Medical, LLC is a pioneering company specializing in the development and manufacturing of advanced extremity care solutions. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Extremity Medical continues to lead the industry with state-of-the-art products and research initiatives.For more information or to arrange an interview with consultants from Synchrocare or Extremity Medical, please contact us at info@synchrocare.com or visit our website www.synchrocare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.