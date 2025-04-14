Nominate a Nurse in Your Life: Honoring our March Nurse Giveaway Winners

Announcing our March North Texas Nurse Giveaway winners!

Celebrating nurses who go above and beyond—Snellings Law honors three local healthcare heroes through its North Texas Nurse Giveaway.

Our goal is simple: to remind nurses they are seen, valued, and deeply appreciated.” — Scott Snellings

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snellings Law is proud to spotlight three extraordinary healthcare professionals as the latest recipients of its ongoing North Texas Nurse Giveaway , an initiative designed to recognize and reward the nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and communities.This month, James McKiddy, Mac Anderson, and Dena Miller, D.N.P., FNP-BC were chosen from a growing pool of community-nominated nurses for their exceptional compassion, expertise, and commitment to care.“These nurses are the heartbeat of our healthcare system,” said Scott Snellings. “Their stories inspire us, and it’s our privilege to honor the work they do every day.”Meet the Honorees:• James McKiddy has earned the admiration of patients and colleagues alike for his steadfast dedication to veterans. Known for treating every patient like family, James is deeply attentive and persistently works through systemic challenges to ensure those he serves receive the care they deserve.• Mac Anderson brings a steady, calming presence to the operating room. A skilled circulating nurse praised for her efficiency, kindness, and attention to detail, Mac plays an indispensable role in maintaining smooth, safe surgeries—earning the trust and appreciation of the entire surgical team.• Dena Miller, D.N.P., FNP-BC, was nominated by a patient who credits her with life-changing care. Through careful diagnosis and attentive listening, Dena helped the patient find relief from chronic migraines, showcasing the deep impact of individualized, patient-focused treatment.Each winner received a hand-delivered gift basket from the Snellings Law team as a token of appreciation.Each winner received a hand-delivered gift basket from the Snellings Law team as a token of appreciation.About the North Texas Nurse GiveawayLaunched by Snellings Law, the North Texas Nurse Giveaway is more than a monthly recognition—it’s a community-wide movement to uplift and celebrate the vital role nurses play in our lives. Every month, the public is invited to nominate nurses who have made a meaningful difference, whether through a single act of care or a lifetime of dedication.“Our goal is simple: to remind nurses they are seen, valued, and deeply appreciated,” said Snellings.Nominate a Nurse TodayDo you know a nurse who deserves to be recognized? Share their story by submitting a nomination through Snellings Law’s website. Winners are selected monthly, and every nomination helps amplify a culture of gratitude throughout North Texas. For more information or to submit a nomination, visit our website.About Snellings LawSnellings Law is a North Texas personal injury law firm dedicated to providing compassionate, client-centered legal representation. Beyond the courtroom, the firm is committed to giving back to the community through outreach initiatives like the North Texas Nurse Giveaway.

