Commission Approves Limestone Water Utility Rate Increase

Nashville, Tennessee—Today, Tennessee Public Utility Commission officials deliberated a petition filed by

Limestone Water Utility that sought a rate increase of $2.26 million. After carefully considering the many factors

inherent in establishing rates, the Commission voted to approve a $1.36 million increase to aid the continued operation of the company’s ten water and sewer systems in its Tennessee service areas.

To help reduce the immediate impact on customers, the utility company’s rate increase will be phased in over two years, with the first increase starting in May 2025 and the second taking effect in May 2026. The company, which began acquiring and operating small water and sewer systems in 2021, serves approximately 2,500 customers in various locations across the State.

“The Commission takes seriously its legislative charge to balance the interests of consumers and utility providers, as is required within the regulatory sphere in which we operate,” said TPUC Chairman David Jones.

“This case involved several complex and difficult issues, and we understand that any increase might be a hardship for customers. We also firmly recognize that safe and reliable water and sewer systems are vital to the lives of Tennessee consumers, and it is the duty and responsibility of utility companies to provide the same.”

The Commission conducted several public hearings for consumers to comment on the proposed Limestone Water Utility rate increase, including a three-day hearing involving parties for and against the petition. The Commission reviewed every public comment offered in this case and greatly appreciated the public’s participation, which is crucial to the agency in performing the duties entrusted to it.

The Commission will continue to closely monitor the implementation of the two-part phase-in of the rate increase as it takes effect in May.