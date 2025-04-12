Submit Release
Commission Will Deliberate Limestone Water Utility Petition To Increase Rates

Friday, April 11, 2025 | 01:04pm

Nashville, Tennessee – Tennessee Public Utility Commission officials will convene online to deliberate the general rate increase filed by Limestone Water Utility Company.

Who: Tennessee Public Utility Commission  

What: The Commission will convene to deliberate on the petition of Limestone Water Utility Company to increase rates.  

When: Monday, April 14, 2025,10am CST.  

Online Access - The call-in number to listen to the conference is:

615-747-4911
US Toll +1-415-655-0001
Meeting Access Code: 2313 549 9314

To review the petition and related case filings in the docket file, visit the Commission’s website at https://share.tn.gov/tra/ dockets/2400044.htm and  https://share.tn.gov/tra/dockets/2400082.htm

 

 

