Commission Will Deliberate Limestone Water Utility Petition To Increase Rates

Nashville, Tennessee – Tennessee Public Utility Commission officials will convene online to deliberate the general rate increase filed by Limestone Water Utility Company.



Who: Tennessee Public Utility Commission

What: The Commission will convene to deliberate on the petition of Limestone Water Utility Company to increase rates.

When: Monday, April 14, 2025,10am CST.

Online Access - The call-in number to listen to the conference is:

615-747-4911

US Toll +1-415-655-0001

Meeting Access Code: 2313 549 9314

To review the petition and related case filings in the docket file, visit the Commission’s website at https://share.tn.gov/tra/ dockets/2400044.htm and https://share.tn.gov/tra/dockets/2400082.htm