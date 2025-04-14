Submit Release
SR-36 Juab County Fatal Crash

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 10:17 pm, a black Honda 1100 motorcycle was traveling northbound on SR-36 near mile marker 3. During the preliminary investigation, it appears that the motorcycle was traveling at a higher rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The motorcycle went off the roadway to the right where it hit a delineator post and the driver went down. The 28-year-old male rider suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

There were minor lane closures during the crash investigation.

Crashed motorcycle on the side of the highway.
Crashed motorcycle on the side of the highway.

