SR-36 Juab County Fatal Crash

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 10:17 pm, a black Honda 1100 motorcycle was traveling northbound on SR-36 near mile marker 3. During the preliminary investigation, it appears that the motorcycle was traveling at a higher rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The motorcycle went off the roadway to the right where it hit a delineator post and the driver went down. The 28-year-old male rider suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

There were minor lane closures during the crash investigation.