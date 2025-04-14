Governor Hochul Celebrates April 11th as New York Craft Beer Day

Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated April 11 as the inaugural New York Craft Beer Day in New York State. New York is the second largest craft beer market in the U.S. and has more than 500 independent craft breweries that support 22,000 jobs and generate a $4.8 billion economic impact across the state.

“Today, we raise a glass to more than 500 craft breweries across New York — small businesses that pour $4.8 billion into our economy and flavor into our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “On this Craft Brewers Day, let’s toast their creativity, their grit and their impact. And remember — if you’re going to celebrate, celebrate responsibly. Cheers!”

The Governor made this announcement at the recent New York State Craft Brewers Association Conference and competition in Albany where she awarded the 2025 Governor’s Excelsior Craft Beer Cup to Brooklyn’s Grimm Artisanal Ales for their Grimm Weisse wheat beer. A full list of winners can be found here.

To commemorate New York Craft Beer Day, patrons can download the free Official New York State Craft Beer App, created by the NYS Brewers Association, to find local breweries and is the only app that offers a map of every brewery in the state. To commemorate Craft Beer Day, customers can earn the exclusive “Inaugural New York Craft Beer Day Badge” with any passport stamp on Friday, April 11th.

Governor Hochul’s Support for Craft Producers

In 2023, Governor Hochul signed legislation providing breweries the option to renew their licenses every three years instead of annually, saving brewers $800 — or about 30 percent — in fees over three years. This change not only lowers costs but also reduces paperwork, allowing brewers to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time focusing on their craft and growing their businesses.

Additionally, recognizing the importance of helping craft producers open quickly, Governor Hochul signed legislation that went into effect in 2022 creating new temporary permits for all craft beverage manufacturers — including breweries. For the first time, manufacturers can now begin operating while their full liquor license is pending. These permits, which cost $125 and are valid for six months, allow new producers to begin manufacturing and selling alcoholic beverages while they await final approval. Temporary permits are generally processed in under 30 days, compared to the average six-month timeline for full licenses — significantly accelerating the launch of new craft beverage businesses across the state.

Continuing to build on New York State's push to modernize outdated Prohibition alcohol laws, in 2024, Governor Hochul signed landmark legislation that allowed New York’s small craft manufacturers of spirits, cider and mead to ship directly to consumers. The law opens significant opportunities for the state’s growing craft beverage industry by providing a vital market expansion tool — allowing these producers to ship their unique products directly to consumers within New York and across state lines.

The craft beverage industry also provides a boost to New York agriculture as New York State has seen increased interest in locally produced craft beverages in recent years. This interest in locally produced beverages has increased demand for locally sourced ingredients. To continue to support the research needed to develop crop varietals of hops and barley that are disease resistant and can adapt to the climate in the northeast, the 2024-25 NYS Budget included more than $650,000 in funding to Cornell for the Geneva Barley program and the hops breeding program.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “New York’s world-class craft brewers are reflective of New York’s long legacy in the craft brewery industry, committed to making the finest beers, using the very best ingredients, including those straight from the farm. I thank Governor Hochul for declaring today Craft Beer Day here in New York State; this celebration provides us all an awesome opportunity to recognize our brewers and their contributions to our local economies, from supporting jobs and tourism to boosting growth in the agricultural industry.”

State Liquor Authority Chair Lily Fan said, “New York’s craft brewers are among the most innovative and entrepreneurial in the country — constantly pushing boundaries with new flavors, creative branding and a true dedication to quality. In today’s competitive market, that kind of ingenuity deserves our support. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul and the close collaboration with our partners at Empire State Development and the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the State Liquor Authority is proud to play a role in helping brewers across New York produce more, sell more, open quickly and save on overhead. We’re excited to celebrate the inaugural New York Craft Beer Day on April 11th — and we hope it brings new fans, fresh energy and increased foot traffic to taprooms across our state. Cheers to our craft brewers — and as always, drink responsibly and stay safe.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York’s community of diverse and creative craft breweries spans the entire state, creating unique libations and destinations that welcome residents and visitors alike. Breweries bring energy into our downtown areas, while supporting jobs and local economies. New York Craft Beer Day is a perfect opportunity to raise a glass and celebrate the New Yorkers who brew the distinctive drafts, and to support the small businesses that keep our communities quenched.”

Executive Director of the New York State Brewer’s Association Paul Leone said,“Beer has been part of New York’s history since the early 1600’s when the first known brewery was built on the southern tip of New Amsterdam, which is now Manhattan. Today there are over 500 breweries scattered throughout every region of the state, thanks to the passion and dedication of the craft brewers, owners and the customers that keep their small businesses alive. We are so honored that Governor Hochul would proclaim April 11th New York Craft Beer Day starting in 2025, which will give us one day every year to shine an extra bright light on an industry that employs over 22,000 hard working New Yorkers, and will give craft beer fans one more reason to celebrate and raise a glass to New York State craft beer!”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “New York’s inaugural Craft Beer Day is a well-earned toast to the producers who’ve turned their passion into one of our state’s most beloved agricultural sectors. From grain to glass, craft beer is creating jobs, contributing to the economic resurgence of our upstate communities, and keeping New York ingredients in New York products. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners of the 2025 NYS Craft Beer Awards, including the outstanding brewers representing the Hudson Valley. We’re thrilled to celebrate the care and craftsmanship behind every batch and the pride it brings to so many hometowns across New York State.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “Cheers to New York Craft Beer. A special day devoted to celebrating NY’s amazing craft brewers and their products is very much appreciated. Some of the finest craft beer in the country can be found in every region of the state.”

In addition, New York State, through its New York State Grown & Certified and Taste NY programs, continues to support New York’s craft beverage industry and its’ breweries through direct marketing, social media and a number of special initiatives and events that spotlight the industry, including at sports arenas and venues across the State. For example, Taste NY is partnering with Minor League Baseball teams across New York State again this year, and in 2024, brought the very best of New York’s local food and beverages, including local craft beverages, to more than 1.2 million fans at stadiums across New York. In 2023 and 2024, Taste NY sponsored a Tasting Yard at the Great New York State Fair, which featured a rotating selection of New York State craft breweries over the course of the Fair, giving visitors a taste of New York's world-class craft beverage products and giving brewers the opportunity to meet new customers as nearly one million visitors come through the Fair gates.