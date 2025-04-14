Respected Roots Celebrates 10 Years of Growth, Grit & Global Impact — Catch Us This Summer at the Atlanta Jazz Festival

Respected Roots turns 10: Catch us at ATL Jazz Fest May 24–26, shop, vibe, and tap into our new YouTube channel. A decade down, we’re just getting started!

We started with a vision to create something that truly represents our culture and empowers our people,” said co-founders Jason Hawkins and Jaret Patterson. “And we’re just getting started.” — Jason and Jaret

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A full decade of excellence. That’s what we’re celebrating this year at Respected Roots! Since launching in 2015, founders Jason Hawkins and Jaret Patterson have taken a bold idea — rooted in culture, confidence, and self-care — and turned it into a global grooming brand that’s impacted lives worldwide.From barbershops to boardrooms, festivals to family gatherings, Respected Roots has become a staple in self-care and a symbol of pride. Now, as we hit this major milestone, we’re inviting the community to celebrate with us all year long.If you haven’t already, now’s the time to subscribe to our Dossier newsletter — your direct line to everything Respected Roots. Be the first to know about new products, exclusive event access, giveaways, and where we’ll pop up across the country this summer.And that’s not all. We’ve just launched our official YouTube channel – Official Respected Roots. Think of it asAll-of-the-above television — featuring behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive content, festival coverage, grooming tips, interviews, and the unfiltered energy of the brand. If you want to really tap in, this is where it’s at.First stop: The Atlanta Jazz Festival, May 24–26We’re kicking off the summer where music, culture, and community collide — The Atlanta Jazz Festival in Piedmont Park. This iconic event is one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country, and we’re bringing the full Respected Roots experience to the people.Meet the team, try the products, vibe to live performances, and help us celebrate 10 years of legacy, love, and leveling up.Follow us on Instagram | Facebook | Twitter: RespectedRoots

