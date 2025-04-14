Greater Washington Urban League to Host Second Annual Perinatal Mental Health Certification Program

Greater Washington Urban League Birthing Black, GWUL's Perinatal Mental Health Certification Program

Groundbreaking Initiative Launched to Address Maternal Mental Health Crisis in the Black Community

Our focus is on achieving equitable perinatal mental health outcomes by reducing undiagnosed and untreated mental health disorders in the BIPOC community” — Kimberly Corbin, Chief Administrative Financial Officer, GWUL

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Washington Urban League and collaborators, The Palladium Group and Mary’s Center, are proud to announce the second annual Perinatal Mental Health Certification Program taking place May 7-9 in Prince George’s County, MD. This year’s event entitled “Birthing Black: One Healthy Mind at a Time” is focused on offering Postpartum Support International (PSI) curriculum-based training for Black birthing professionals.The training program is specifically designed to address the national birthing equity crisis. According to the Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance, almost 50% of Black mothers will experience maternal mental health (MMH) conditions. Studies also show that fathers suffer from prenatal and postpartum depression at similar rates as the mothers, yet their depression is often dismissed or ignored.The Greater Washington Urban League’s vision for the program is to meaningfully expand the pool of Black health professionals able to serve birthing mothers with a culturally affirming and effective approach. By supporting committed Black health professionals with this vital training and certification, GWUL’s mission is to drive improved health outcomes for Black birthing mothers in the DMV.“Our focus is on achieving equitable perinatal mental health outcomes by reducing undiagnosed and untreated mental health disorders in the BIPOC community,” said Kimberly Corbin, Chief Administrative Financial Officer, Greater Washington Urban League.This invite-only training is designed for health professionals, including physicians, physician assistants, psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, nurse practitioners, doulas, midwives, therapists, holistic practitioners, and other birth workers who are committed to addressing the perinatal mental health crisis in our communities. Thanks in part to sponsors like CareFirst, the PSI training and exam fee (~$1200 value) will be offered for $100. Limited seats are available, please visit https://gwul.org/perinatal-mental-health/ to learn more or apply today.About Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL):The Greater Washington Urban League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives. Through advocacy, education, and programs focused on economic empowerment, education and youth development, health and quality of life, and civic engagement, GWUL works tirelessly to advance social and economic justice for all.Join the conversation and follow GWUL on social media for news and event information:Facebook: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueLinkedIn: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueInstagram: @GWUL365

