G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governos meeting press conference, 24 Apr

The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will convene for a two-day meeting from April 23-24, 2025, on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, USA.

This meeting, part of the Finance Track under South Africa’s G20 presidency, will gather Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of G20 member countries, invited countries, and international organisations to discuss global economic challenges, financial stability, and policies aimed at fostering economic growth.

The Finance Track is co-chaired by Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, and South African Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago. Members of the media are invited to a press conference at the conclusion of the meeting. The press conference will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

Press Conference Details:

• Date: April 24, 2025

• Time: 12:10 – 12:40 (Washington DC time) / 18:10 – 18:40 (SA time)

• Venue: Meeting Halls A&B, IMF HQ1 in Washington, DC Journalists wishing to attend the session, either physically or virtually, are required to register via this link: https://shorturl.at/908rN

The session will also be livestreamed on this YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NationalTreasuryoftheRepublicofSouthAfrica and https://www.youtube.com/user/SAReserveBank

Jointly issued by the National Treasury and South African Reserve Bank.

For enquiries, please email :

Mr Mfuneko Toyana

E-mail: Media@treasury.gov.za

Ms Thoraya Pandy

E-mail: Media@resbank.co.za