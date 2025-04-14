Minister Dion George welcomes Eskom's tender for renewable energy business unit

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, welcomes Eskom’s recent issuance of a tender to establish a separate renewable energy business unit. This significant step reflects Eskom’s dedication to accelerating renewable energy deployment and supporting South Africa’s transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future, consistent with the nation’s Just Energy Transition (JET) objectives and commitments under the Paris Agreement.

On 31 March 2025, the Minister granted conditional emissions exemptions to Eskom’s coal-fired power stations, underscoring the urgent need for prioritisation of renewable energy integration. The establishment of this independent subsidiary, structured to operate with agility and encourage public-private partnerships, directly addresses those conditions. It positions Eskom to capitalise on South Africa’s abundant solar and wind resources, enhance competitiveness, and secure green financing, while contributing to improved air quality and reduced carbon emissions.

The Minister acknowledges Eskom’s proactive approach and calls for a transparent, competitive, and inclusive tender process that fosters opportunities for local and international expertise. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment will closely monitor the initiative’s progress to ensure alignment with South Africa’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the 2050 net-zero emissions target, as well as the stringent conditions imposed on Eskom on 31 March 2025 that support compliance with the Minimum Emissions Standards (MES).

The Minister further encourages Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and the private sector to actively participate, driving innovation and investment to bolster renewable energy capacity. Through collective effort, South Africa can build a resilient, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable energy sector that upholds the constitutional mandate to protect the health and well-being of all its citizens.

