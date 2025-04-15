Your Money Line Releases New AI-Powered Tools to Help Employees Build Financial Security

Your Money Line's new AI-powered tools and updated mobile app help users build long-term financial stability and confidence.

Latest Features Include Credit Monitoring and Identity Theft Protection with a $1M Insurance Policy

With these latest updates to the Your Money Line platform, users now have more tools at their disposal to make even better money decisions during these uncertain times.” — Peter Dunn, CEO of Your Money Line

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Money Line , the premier financial wellness benefit for employees, announced the release of its latest AI-powered tools to help users build long-term financial stability and confidence. From simplifying budgeting to reducing credit card debt to planning for retirement, the latest additions to the Your Money Line tech stack offer employees personalized insights and actionable strategies to help them make smarter decisions about money and build more secure financial lives."Employees are bringing the stress of rising costs, debt, and market uncertainty into the workplace, resulting in lost productivity for businesses across all industries," said Peter Dunn, CEO of Your Money Line. "With these latest updates to the Your Money Line platform, users now have more tools at their disposal to make even better money decisions during these uncertain times."Your Money Line is the personalized financial wellness solution that combines the power of AI with the support of live certified coaches to guide employees to financial stability. The all-in-one platform analyzes a user's spending across 16,000+ types of accounts, including checking, savings, investments, credit cards, and more, to provide actionable insights and data-driven strategies to help users meet their individual money goals.The latest enhancements to the Your Money Line platform include:*Credit Monitoring: Improving credit scores can lead to lower monthly payments and more financial opportunities. With Your Money Line's new credit monitoring solution, users can track their credit scores and debts over time, explore ways to boost scores with the "what-if" tool, receive personalized tips about credit improvement, and get a heads-up about any unusual activity or potential fraud.*Smart Budgeting: With AI-powered budget creation and expense categorization, intuitive overspending insights, and tailored financial recommendations, Your Money Line's budgeting tool automatically tracks every dollar spent with alerts on duplicate charges, subscriptions, savings, unusual expenses, and more.*Money Vibes: Whether a spender, a saver, or somewhere in between, this proprietary new assessment tool helps employees make smarter financial choices by identifying their distinct money personalities and providing personalized weekly strategies based on the results.*Identity Protection and Insurance: Last year, over 3.6M identity theft and fraud cases exceeded $10B in losses. With Your Money Line, employees now have access to 24/7 identity monitoring and alerts, expert restoration services, and $1M in identity theft insurance to protect their hard work.Your Money Line is also releasing an updated mobile app experience in May to allow users to make more informed decisions on the go. Employees now have a 360° view of their entire financial lives, along with Your Money Line's easy-to-use tools, educational resources, and live certified financial coaches just one call, text, or email away, wherever they are."Money is the number one stress on employees. As such, we developed these new solutions to make money easy, especially during these economic times where every dollar counts," said Dunn. "Now, users have one place to see their financial reality in the palm of their hands to quickly check accounts, monitor credit scores, and make better financial decisions, big or small."About Your Money LineYour Money Line is the premier financial wellness benefit for employees. The all-in-one solution guides employees to financial stability with AI-powered software, certified financial coaches, and world-class education. Your Money Line is used by hundreds of companies, school districts, and healthcare systems across the U.S., serving hundreds of thousands of households. The company was founded by financial author and radio host, Peter Dunn (a.k.a. Pete the Planner).For more information about how Your Money Line can increase employee engagement, decrease turnover, and boost both employee and company financial health, visit yourmoneyline.com.

