The Weedon Group Appoints New Managing Director

Colin Cutts, Managing Director

The Weedon Group, UK’s leading independent corrugated packaging manufacturer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Colin Cutts as its new Managing Director

UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Weedon Group , the UK’s leading independent corrugated packaging manufacturer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Colin Cutts as its new Group Managing Director.This leadership transition follows the Weedon Group’s successful integration into the Zeus Packaging Group in April 2024, under the long-standing guidance of John and Peter Weedon. With their retirement in March, the Group extends its sincere thanks to John and Peter for their outstanding leadership and dedication over the years.Colin brings more than 30 years of experience in the packaging industry, having held senior roles across Sales and General Management. His deep expertise in packaging, point-of-sale (POS), and display solutions positions him well to lead the Weedon Group into its next phase of growth.Colin’s appointment marks a significant strategic milestone for the Group, as it continues to strengthen its market presence and pursue new opportunities for innovation and expansion.

