RSSA Grows Nationwide Service Team to More Than 1,000 Trained Social Security Experts

April 14, 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (RSSA®), the nation’s leading professional organization that educates and certifies an elite group of Social Security advisors, has announced that its nationwide team of Registered Social Security Analysts (RSSAs) has surpassed 1,000 experts for the first time. The increase in certified Social Security analysts, which are required to successfully take five self-study modules and a final exam to earn their RSSA designation, will allow NARSSA to better meet the needs of Americans regarding their Social Security benefits and retirement planning, especially at a pivotal time as the Social Security Administration (SSA) downsizes its workforce and services. RSSA also fills the void created since the SSA was founded, by offering personalized claiming advice regarding Americans’ Social Security benefits, as the SSA is prohibited by law from providing that counsel.

To meet the overwhelming need of the public regarding their Social Security benefits, RSSA is prepared to help fill part of the void in services offered by the SSA. Itemized below are a list of services that RSSAs throughout the country can immediately render to Americans as it relates to a reduction in services by the SSA.

List of current services RSSAs offer Americans to help offset part of the reduction in services at the Social Security Administration:

-As SSA is harder to reach (less employees, less offices). RSSAs can step in and are available to any American, regardless of location. RSSAs are currently based in 47 states

-Personalized advice and discussion about an individual and/or couple’s Social Security benefits

-Up-to-date details and clarifications on SSA press releases

-Confirmation on validity of media statements about SSA

-Clarification of how the SSA trust funds pay benefits

-Explanations about proposed SSA legislation

-Guidance on the future funding of the SSA program and interpretation of the annual Trustees report

"RSSA was designed to provide Americans with informed decisions about their Social Security benefits and so we were one of the first organizations to develop a comprehensive education, training and testing regiment that would establish bonified Social Security experts,' said Martha Shedden, president and co-founder of RSSA. "Today, we now have 1,000 certified Social Security analysts that can help Americans with their Social Security benefits, which ironically is occurring as the Social Security Administration is cutting back core services."

Prior to the SSA reducing its services, RSSA was already offering retirement planning to Americans regarding their Social Security benefits. Itemized below are a list of services that RSSAs throughout the country offer both individuals and couples as it relates to planning for retirement using their Social Security benefits. To locate a RSSA near you, please visit the following site: https://rssa.com/find-an-rssa/

Social Security income planning for retirement offered by RSSAs can include the following services:

-Comprehensive Social Security personalized claiming guidance and analyses showing all possible combinations of strategies for simple and more complex cases:

-Divorce and Multiple Marriages

-Dependent Benefits

-Survivor Benefit Planning

-Earnings test cases and Initial filing year differences

-Confirmation on eligibility for retirement, spousal, and survivor benefits

-Verification of monthly, annual and lifetime benefits to be collected based on different claiming strategies

-Assistance with setting up my Social Security accounts

-Explanations and contrasts between the three types of earnings records able to be downloaded

-Instructions on downloading the specific earnings data file used to analyze claiming options

-Verification of retirees’ benefit amounts for retirees currently collecting

-Guidance on determining the optimal filing dates based on circumstances: couple, survivor, divorced, minor children, disability

-Advisory services for general questions about benefits

-Advisory services for interpreting letters received from the SSA, which are sometimes in jargon which a retiree does not understand

-Answers about which rules apply to the individual (earnings test, dual entitlement, etc.)

-Clarification of complex rules and providing sources and verification

-Filing Preparation – gathering the right documentation

-Analysis of future earnings impacts to benefits

-Business owner and self-employed guidance and tax efficiencies

-Filing disputes, appeals, and earnings record corrections

-Scenario Modeling

-Describing hidden options and pitfalls – like the 6-month retro filing and the earnings test

-Assisting with international totalization scenarios

About RSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (RSSA) is transforming the way Americans approach Social Security. Often described as the “TurboTax Live for Social Security,” RSSA offers an integrated platform combining software, education, and professional support. We help individuals and families make informed Social Security decisions, improving retirement outcomes and financial resiliency.

For advisors, RSSA provides training, certification, and technology to enhance client services, build trust, and expand their practices. Our mission is simple: to ensure every American gets every dollar in Social Security benefits they deserve.

For more information, visit www.narssa.org or www.rssa.com.

Note: RSSA® and the term Registered Social Security Analyst® are registered U.S trademarks owned by NARSSA.

