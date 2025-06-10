Richard Capezzali Appointed CEO of NARSSA to Lead National Expansion of Social Security Planning Initiative

Registered Social Security Analysts

New CEO to Spearhead the Company’s Mission to Help Americans Make Smarter, More Confident Decisions Regarding their Social Security Benefits

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA®), the nation’s leading professional organization that educates and certifies an elite group of Social Security advisors, has announced that Richard Capezzali has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Capezzali, a long-time veteran in the education and fintech sectors, will spearhead the company’s mission to help Americans make smarter, more confident Social Security decisions through education, technology, and trusted financial professionals. The appointment of Capezzali comes at a pivotal time in our country when both the baby boomer generation is collecting Social Security benefits while overall services by the Social Security Administration are being significantly downsized.

Capezzali previously founded and scaled a premier distance learning institution that was acquired by Kaplan Higher Education (a Washington Post subsidiary), where he was brought on board to serve as a senior executive. He’s also the founder of Education Connection, one of the most recognized education lead-generation platforms in the country, which successfully connected over 2,000 schools nationwide with prospective students. His background in building scalable, mission-driven businesses positions him perfectly to lead NARSSA through its next phase of growth.

“I’m proud to join this incredible organization that is leading the way in helping Americans maximize their Social Security benefits—especially during a time of unprecedented uncertainty and anxiety around the future of retirement,” said Capezzali. “Our vision is to expand the RSSA program beyond licensed financial professionals to include everyday individuals seeking new careers, while also putting the power of our proprietary software, the Roadmap, directly into the hands of consumers. The market is enormous, the need is urgent, and the timing is now.”

Under Capezzali’s leadership, NARSSA will continue to grow its national network of Registered Social Security Analysts (RSSAs), while launching a direct-to-consumer campaign that gives individuals access to the Roadmap—NARSSA’s powerful software tool that generates personalized Social Security optimization reports. These consumer inquiries will be matched with trained RSSAs, opening the door for financial services and retirement planning conversations rooted in trust and value.

About NARSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA) is transforming the way Americans approach Social Security. Often described as the “TurboTax Live for Social Security,” NARSSA offers an integrated platform combining software, education, and professional support. The organization helps individuals and families make informed Social Security decisions, improving retirement outcomes and financial resiliency.

For advisors, NARSSA provides training, certification, and technology to enhance client services, build trust, and expand their practices. Our mission is simple: to ensure every American gets every dollar in Social Security benefits they deserve. For more information, visit www.narssa.org or www.rssa.com.

Note: NARSSA® and the term Registered Social Security Analyst® are registered U.S trademarks owned by NARSSA.

