Chillwall AI Nominated for International Webby Award for Advancements in Local Discovery

The AI startup is recognized for its personalized platform, Quest, which inspires real-world engagement and local economic growth.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chillwall AI, a Toronto and Boston-based startup, has been nominated for an International Webby Award in the AI, Tourism & Leisure category. The nomination highlights Chillwall’s innovative use of artificial intelligence through its platform, Quest, which aids users in uncovering local, authentic experiences while supporting small businesses.About the Nomination: Chillwall AI's Quest platform leverages behavioral science and community data to predict relevant recommendations, inspiring exploration and engagement within local communities. This approach has positioned Chillwall as a leader in redefining how AI can enhance community connections and support economic growth. "We are thrilled to be nominated for an International Webby Award," said Amy Cowan, Head of Business Development at Chillwall AI. "Our mission is to help people break free from the endless scroll and experience the world around them. This nomination validates our efforts, and we are grateful for the recognition."The Quest Platform: Quest is currently in its pilot phase in Boston at questboston.com and stands out as a 100% ad-free platform that prioritizes equal benefits for users, communities, and small businesses. This unique positioning has garnered attention from civic leaders and destination marketers, who see the potential of AI in transforming tourism and local economic landscapes.User Experience: Quest has been well-received by its users for its ability to introduce them to hidden gems within their cities. One user, Monica, mentioned, "I absolutely love it! The AI introduced me to things I was interested in that I would never have discovered on my own through a search engine."Webby Awards Recognition: The Webby Awards , described by The New York Times as the “Internet’s highest honor,” are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a global organization of industry experts and technology innovators.Vote for Chillwall: Community support can help Chillwall AI clinch the Webby People’s Voice Award. Votes can be cast for Chillwall on the official Webby website.About Chillwall AI: Chillwall is a personal AI startup based in Toronto and Boston. It is focused on reimagining discovery through community-powered, behavior-driven AI. Its Quest platform helps cities and organizations inspire real-world exploration, drive local economic growth, and bring vibrancy back to every neighborhood.

