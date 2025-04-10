Scroll Less. Live More. Chillwall’s Personal AI Earns International Webby Nod for Powering Local Discovery

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most Big Tech brands keep people at home and scrolling alone, startup Chillwall AI is flipping the script, earning an International Webby Award nomination for reconnecting people with the real world.Their tool? A personalized AI platform called Quest helps residents and visitors uncover authentic experiences and support local businesses - one neighborhood at a time. “The goal isn’t more clicks - it’s more connection,” said Amy Cowan, Head of Business Development at Chillwall AI. “We want to help people discover hidden gems, meet new people, and support small businesses in every community. Basically, we’re making Small Business Saturday every day.”The Quest platform, currently being piloted in Boston, questboston.com , is designed to be 100% ad-free - serving local communities, small businesses, and users equally. Powered by behavioral science and community data, the Quest platform predicts human behaviors and interests. It then recommends relevant experiences to help people find joy.And it’s working.With growing attention from civic leaders, destination marketers, and now the Webby Awards, Chillwall is proving that when designed with intention, AI can restore the community connection and equity that Big Tech has eroded.The word on the street, “I absolutely love it! I was so impressed that the AI showed me things I was interested in that I would never have discovered on my own through a search engine. It's hard to know what exists when you don't even know what to search for,” said Monica, a QuestBoston.com user.As cities seek new ways to revitalize neighborhoods, redistribute tourism benefits, and support small business growth, Chillwall’s mission is clear: use AI to inspire real-world discovery and economic opportunity for all.Support AI for community impact and vote for Chillwall About ChillwallChillwall is a personal AI startup based in Toronto and Boston. It is focused on reimagining discovery through community-powered, behavior-driven AI. Its Quest platform helps cities and organizations inspire real-world exploration, drive local economic growth, and bring vibrancy back to every neighborhood.

