Local Real Estate Professionals Open Next Day Access Coeur d’Alene/Spokane to Provide Mobility & Accessibility Solutions

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longtime real estate professionals Nick Shriner and Josh Suhr are thrilled to announce the launch of Next Day Access Coeur d’Alene/Spokane, a locally owned business dedicated to providing mobility and accessibility solutions that help individuals live safely and independently in their homes.With over a decade of combined experience in the housing industry, Shriner and Suhr bring a deep understanding of the needs many families face when it comes to aging in place or modifying a home for accessibility. Their new venture offers a full range of products and services including wheelchair ramps, stair lifts, grab bars, bathroom modifications, and more—serving seniors, individuals with disabilities, and anyone seeking safer living environments.“After searching through various franchise opportunities, I came across Next Day Access and something just clicked,” said Suhr. “The products and services are so needed in our community, and the mission deeply aligned with our own goals. It was a perfect fit.”The launch of the Coeur d’Alene/Spokane location marks a continued expansion of Next Day Access across the Northwest, bringing trusted, compassionate service to both Idaho and Washington state residents.“Our background in real estate gave us a unique perspective on the importance of accessibility in the home,” added Shriner. “This business allows us to meet people where they are and provide life-changing solutions. Next Day Access is a natural extension of our passion for helping people find—and stay in—the right home.”The team is passionate about helping clients maintain dignity, safety, and independence—one home at a time.To learn more about Next Day Access Coeur d’Alene/Spokane, contact their team at 208-682-8291 or visitAbout Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader in providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

