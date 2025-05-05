Next Day Access Central Maryland: New Franchise Location

Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is celebrating the grand opening of Next Day Access Central Maryland.

GERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is celebrating the grand opening of Next Day Access Central Maryland. Casey Hanagan and Mark Gillicie, Jr., own and operate this location.Mark and Casey have wanted to work together for quite some time now, and their 25-year friendship is a testament to their camaraderie and dedication. Mark spent 10 years working in commercial construction as a project manager and a general superintendent, and has high-rise buildings, schools, parking garages, and medical buildings under his belt. Meanwhile, Casey worked in sales for 15 years and has been a local small business owner for 5 of those years. “My wife, Amanda, is the one who inspired me to pursue this industry,” Casey said. Working with special education students showed Amanda the tremendous need for various accessibility and mobility solutions.Casey knew this industry was perfect for not only him, but also Mark. “We have been wanting to start a business together, and this is the perfect thing we can finally do,” Mark said. “The timing worked out perfectly.” The two are excited to work together to serve their community by helping people find the right solutions for them. “Finding solutions, going to someone’s house, and ensuring that people are cared for is very satisfying,” said Mark. “I am excited to work with a franchise to have that additional support, as that is a valuable resource for us,” Casey added. Their first day of operation is Monday, May 5, 2025.About Next Day Access Central MarylandNext Day Access Central Maryland provides accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages in Frederick, Carroll, and Montgomery counties. They sell, deliver, and install solutions such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, wheelchair lifts, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access Central Maryland, contact their team at 240-792-8723 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/central-maryland About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

