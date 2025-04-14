alt.ai obtains patent for technology that integrates multiple voice inputs into a single conversation record

alt.ai obtains patent for technology that integrates multiple voice inputs into a single conversation recordーEstablishing intellectual property rights for high-precision digital conversation storage technology and promoting further development "Program, System, and Method for Generating Conversation Records"_Patent data_alt Inc.

Establishing intellectual property rights for high-precision digital conversation storage technology and promoting further development

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a patent for a "Program, System, and Method for Generating Conversation Records" that identifies speakers from voice inputs on multiple user devices and integrates them into a single conversation record. This patent establishes the technological foundation for efficiently recording and storing conversations in multi-device environments and was registered on March 21, 2025.The newly patented technology is a system that processes voice data sent from multiple user devices (such as smartphones and PCs), accurately identifies the speaker, and stores the data in an optimal format while eliminating duplicate information. At its core is technology that automatically determines whether the speaker of the voice data received from a specific user device is the user of that device, and stores data only from the most appropriate voice source. This makes it possible to properly organize and integrate voice data obtained from multiple input sources, and generate high-quality conversation records that eliminate redundancy.【Patent Overview】・Title of Invention: Program, System, and Method for Generating Conversation Records・Patent Number: No. 7653658・Publication Number: JP 2022-79366 (P2022-79366A)・Patent Holder: alt Inc.・Registration Date: March 21, 2025 (2025.3.21)Conventional conversation recording systems faced challenges such as overlapping recordings of audio from multiple microphones or incorrect recording of statements due to insufficient speaker identification accuracy. This patented technology fundamentally resolves these issues, achieving consistent and highly accurate conversation records even in complex multi-device environments.This patented technology is implemented in alt's voice recognition and meeting recording service, Communication Intelligence " AI GIJIROKU ." AI GIJIROKU, which enables high-precision minute-taking even in environments with multiple devices, has been adopted by more than 9,000 companies and educational institutions. The technology also supports high-quality lifelog collection, which is an essential step toward alt’s goal of developing P.A.I. (Personal Artificial Intelligence).With the establishment of intellectual property rights through this patent acquisition, we will accelerate development toward further functional expansion and accuracy improvement. Going forward, we will promote the development of more intuitive and efficient communication platforms, improve the accuracy of P.A.I. through high-quality lifelog collection, and contribute to productivity improvement for people worldwide. We will also actively engage in collaborations with a range of business partners to make this technology widely available.■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, CLONEdev, and altTalk, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.