alt.ai's AI GIJIROKU surpasses 9,000 corporate users!ーStrengthening its position as a business communication tool and collective AI for enterprises and organizations Graph_alt.ai's AI GIJIROKU surpasses 9,000 corporate users!

Strengthening its position as a business communication tool and collective AI for enterprises and organizations

We provide and support AX solutions that realize DX through AI technology in a wide range of industries including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors.Please feel free to contact us.Fumiya Hosaka (AX Products & Trading Division)e-mail: gijiroku@alt.ai TOKYO, JAPAN, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura) is pleased to announce that its communication intelligence, AI GIJIROKU, has surpassed 9,000 corporate users as of January 2025. Since exceeding 8,000 users in July 2024, more than 1,000 new organizations have adopted the system in just six months, demonstrating its increasing value as a foundation for corporate communication.AI GIJIROKU improves transcription accuracy with each use through personalized machine learning, improving work efficiency and promoting better communication as a true communication intelligence solution. It supports real-time simultaneous translation of 35 major languages ​​and offers cutting-edge models, specialized for industries and sectors such as finance, medicine, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and construction.AI GIJIROKU learns automatically from users' SNS, e-mails, calendars, and dictionary data, and offers speaker-specific personalization based on users' voiceprints. Leveraging alt’s large language model LHTM-2 , the platform offers a range of AI features, including fair copy, summarization, identification of key points, and the creation of to-do lists, as well as the Personal Agent function.In addition, AI GIJIROKU is equipped with a speaker identification function that automatically identifies the user's voice among multiple people's speech by pre-registering the user's voiceprint. This feature enables the creation of higher-quality minutes. AI GIJIROKU also offers the pay-as-you-go option that can be turned on or off, and additional options can be selected and purchased. This allows organizations of all sizes to choose optimal plans according to their scale and usage frequency, promoting widespread adoption from small businesses to large enterprises.alt views AI GIJIROKU, which collects a wide variety of data types from business negotiations, internal meetings, and more, as the "collective intelligence AI" of companies and organizations, or "communication intelligence," and will continue to develop and provide valuable AI that gets smarter the more it is used.AI GIJIROKU has evolved beyond a simple minutes tool into a platform that accumulates and utilizes internal communication data as corporate assets. The accumulated data serves as a foundation for building company-specific AI, and when combined with speaker identification through voice patterns, enables advanced knowledge management.Going forward, alt will enhance its functions as an enterprise AI foundation that structures and visualizes tacit knowledge scattered throughout organizations, dramatically improving intellectual productivity. In particular, to strengthen the competitiveness of Japanese companies struggling with resource shortages, alt plans to expand functions that extract valuable insights from all meetings and business discussions to support decision-making.Under its corporate philosophy of aiming to liberate people from non-productive labor, alt will continue to support companies in improving intellectual productivity and focusing on creative activities through AI GIJIROKU, contributing to solving social challenges such as improving labor productivity in Japanese companies through the evolution of internal communication.alt's presales manager in charge of AI GIJIROKU said, "the milestone of 9,000 corporate users reflects how AI GIJIROKU has significantly reduced the burden of creating minutes and sharing information for our users, serving as "working AI" that contributes to operational efficiency. We've received feedback that AI GIJIROKU, which improves in accuracy with each use, has accelerated internal communication and decision-making speed, making it an essential tool for business operations through improved efficiency.”We will continue our efforts to create new value by utilizing AI technology, strengthen our customer support system, further improve UI/UX, and advance our core technologies, and through AI GIJIROKU contribute to the DX of each and every user's daily work and the realization of a more affluent society.▶"AI GIJIROKU" Update Information・2024/07/31: Improved UX for group and folder functions・2024/09/20: Improved speaker identification function in video conference tools・2024/10/07: Improved calendar integration recording・2024/12/17: Added rich editor functionality to minutes cleaning function▶For inquiries regarding the introduction of AI GIJIROKU■ "Minutes already taken at the end of the meeting”What is the AI GIJIROKU, communication intelligence?AI GIJIROKU is an automated meeting minutes tool (communication intelligence) that improves transcription accuracy with each use of its AI learning function. It supports real-time simultaneous translation in 35 major languages and in specialized industries such as finance, medical, pharmaceutical, chemical, and construction. It can personalize sentences automatically learned from users' SNS, e-mail, and dictionary data, and personalize speaker identification by identifying users' voiceprints.■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, CLONEdev, and altTalk, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.