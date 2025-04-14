Play Together, Grow Together: A Family Learning Festival Brings Joy and Learning to Torrance

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families across the South Bay were invited to celebrate learning, nature, and community at Play Together, Grow Together: A Family Learning Festival, hosted by Connections for Children (CFC). This free, family-focused festival took place on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center.

Created to foster joyful parent-child connections, this event featured interactive, nature-inspired activities and provides access to vital health and well-being resources. From planting seeds and crafting floral art to dancing with a live DJ, children and caregivers enjoyed a day full of fun, exploration, and community spirit. Festival highlights included workshops for kids, a magician, parent resources and giveaways, and more.

“We’re thrilled to bring this vibrant and interactive event to our community,” said Connections for Children CEO, Jennifer Cowan. “It’s about bringing families together through joyful learning experiences and giving them tools to keep the momentum going at home.”

About Connections for Children

Connections for Children (CFC) is a trusted nonprofit organization serving families across the Westside and South Bay communities of Los Angeles County for over four decades. CFC is dedicated to ensuring that every child has access to high-quality early education and every family has the support they need to thrive.

Through a broad range of services—including child care referrals, financial assistance, parenting workshops, trauma-informed programs, and professional development for early educators—CFC builds stronger families and a stronger future. Their work is grounded in the belief that when we invest in the well-being of our youngest learners, we’re planting the seeds for lifelong success.

With a deep commitment to equity, compassion, and community collaboration, Connections for Children empowers families with the tools, resources, and support systems they need to grow, learn, and succeed—together.

