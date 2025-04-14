Healthcare 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) Market estimated to reach US$120.631 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.44%

The Healthcare 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.44% from US$88.293 billion in 2025 to US$120.631 billion by 2030.

The Healthcare 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.44% from US$88.293 billion in 2025 to US$120.631 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Healthcare 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.44% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$120.631 billion by 2030.The healthcare industry is constantly evolving and facing new challenges, especially in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. In order to keep up with the demand for medical supplies and equipment, healthcare providers are turning to third-party logistics (3PL) companies for support. The Healthcare 3PL market has seen significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue on this upward trajectory.One of the key factors driving the growth of the healthcare 3PL market is the rising demand for medical devices and equipment. With the aging population and the prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a growing need for medical supplies and equipment. 3PL companies provide a range of services such as warehousing, inventory management, and transportation, which help healthcare providers to streamline their supply chain and meet the increasing demand.Another factor contributing to the growth of the healthcare 3PL market is the increasing adoption of e-commerce in the healthcare industry. With the rise of telemedicine and online pharmacies, there is a growing need for efficient and timely delivery of medical supplies. 3PL companies have the expertise and resources to handle the complex logistics involved in e-commerce, making them an essential partner for healthcare providers.The healthcare 3PL market is expected to continue its growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for medical supplies and the adoption of e-commerce in the healthcare industry. As the world continues to navigate through the challenges of the pandemic, 3PL companies will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and timely delivery of essential medical supplies.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/healthcare-3pl-third-party-logistics-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Healthcare 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) Market that have been covered are CEVA Logistics AG, FedEx Corp, DHL Group, Cold Chain Technologies LLC, United Parcel Service Inc, Lufthansa Cargo, Kuehne + Nagel, AmerisourceBergen, Alloga, DB Schenker, Sinotrans Limited, among others.The market analytics report segments the Healthcare 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) Market as follows:• By Product Typeo Pharmaceuticalso Medical Devices & Equipmento Vaccineso Personal Healthcare Products• By Service Typeo Temperature-Controlled Logisticso General Healthcare Logisticso Storage Services• By Delivery Speedo Express Deliveryo Regular Delivery• By End-Usero Hospitals & Clinicso Diagnostic and Laboratory Centerso Pharmacieso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Australiao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• CEVA Logistics AG• FedEx Corp• DHL Group• Cold Chain Technologies LLC• United Parcel Service Inc• Lufthansa Cargo• Kuehne + Nagel• AmerisourceBergen• Alloga• DB Schenker• Sinotrans Limited• Movianto• Cardinal Health• McKessonReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/third-party-logistics-3pl-market • Connected Logistics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/connected-logistics-market • Global Logistics Robots Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-logistics-robots-market • Logistics Automation Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/logistics-automation-market • Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Services Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/third-party-logistics-3pl-services-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.